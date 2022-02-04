there is life beyond the iPad

Photo : Eduardo Marin / Gizmodo.

Although the Android operating system has only evolved in recent years, even adopting functions For the recent trend of foldable smartphones, the section of the tablets has been in the background for many. However, some manufacturers have continued to bet on devices with huge screens to consume content and to work or study. The Xiaomi Pad 5 is a good example of a worthwhile Android tablet.

What do I mean worth it? It’s simple: because it offers a great experience on a huge screen without the need to look like “a huge phone”, but its own ecosystem, thanks to the fact that Xiaomi has made some changes in the MIUI interface (the custom layer of Android that it uses in your devices) to give your tablets their own identity. On the Pad 5, that identity is harnessed in a massive 11-inch panel.

Nowadays, a tablet with an 8-inch screen or similar is less and less necessary. We live in a world where a standard smartphone has, on average, a 6.3-inch screen, maybe even more. For the last few months I have carried my personal phone with its generous 6.8” in my pocket. The segment of “medium” tablets, in many cases, is being occupied by smartphones. An 11-inch screen, on the other hand, is another story. Or rather, another experience.

Image : Xiaomi.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 has an 11” screen with a resolution of 2,560×1600 pixels with about 274 pixels per inch, support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision, and a more than generous 120 Hz refresh rate that makes it feel extremely fluid in the use, something that is very useful in the world of mobile video games.

gif : Eduardo Marin / Gizmodo.

Because indeed, this tablet offers a great gaming experience. During my weeks of testing the device I was able to experiment with titles like Genshin Impact Y Call of Duty Mobile (basically, the games that I enjoy the most on smartphones and that I always use for device tests), in graphic settings at a “high” level and even at a “very high” level, although clearly at this last graphic level, in the case of Genshin, it made the tablet run a little warmer than I’d like, and occasionally suffered from a “hiccup” in picture smoothness, so to speak. On “High” and “Medium” graphics settings, I had no problem enjoying these games on this huge 11” screen.

The Pad 5 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor and an Adreno 640 GPU inside, as well as 6 GB of RAM. This is more than enough and even generous hardware to play any title available on the Play Store, although we don’t expect the same performance from a Snapdragon 888, for example.

Photo : Eduardo Marin / Gizmodo.

That same hardware gives you smooth, responsive multitasking. MIUI allows you to use different applications simultaneously (two on the screen, or a floating app, for example), which is very useful in a panel of this size both for work and study and, of course, to watch a video on YouTube at the same time. the same time we travel our timeline On twitter.

Yes, I am mentioning the screen a lot, but it is undoubtedly the most interesting factor of this device, especially for multimedia consumption, because the Pad 5 also has four speakers with Dolby Atmos technology (two on each side), which which delivers stereo sound at very high volume. Although it is true that I prefer to use headphones (in this case Bluetooth, since it does not have a 3.5mm jack port), on many occasions I was able to take advantage of the Pad 5 to watch some Netflix series or YouTube video while cooking or doing some other task. , using the tablet’s speakers. A real example: the dialogues in videos and movies are heard and understood perfectly even when you are washing the dishes.

On the left an iPad. On the right the Xiaomi Pad 5. Photo : Eduardo Marin / Gizmodo.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 is a good tablet that shouldn’t be overshadowed by the idea that the only tablet that’s really worth it is the iPad. The price of the Xiaomi tablet is competitive, especially if we compare it with the “Pro” model of the Apple tablet (although they are not direct rivals, they do compare in size and support for a stylus, for example). The biggest difference between the iPad and any Android tablet is in its apps. In the Apple tablet ecosystem, many more developers have wanted to take advantage of the iPad market by creating specific apps for iPadOS. In the case of Android, there is still a long way to go in terms of applications. But that doesn’t mean that manufacturers like Xiaomi aren’t doing an interesting job of making their tablets’ interface itself feel like a tablet, and not like a big phone. That is the case of the Pad 5.

Photo : Eduardo Marin / Gizmodo.

As for its cameras, well, I’ve never considered cameras to be an essential part of a tablet, or a deal breaker. But they are there, and they will not stop including cameras on tablets. The front camera is 8 MP and has enough quality and sharpness to make video calls. The rear camera is 13 MP with double flash and support for recording videos up to 4K and 30 fps. It’s not a great camera (again, it’s a tablet camera, and I don’t expect much from them), but it’s good enough to get some photos when you only have this device at hand, or to scan documents, for example. Of course, I was surprised for good in the amount of detail that it obtains even in scenarios with many shadows.

Photo taken with the rear camera of the Xiaomi Pad 5. Photo : Eduardo Marin / Gizmodo.

To finish, I must mention that I find the design of the Pad 5 very attractive. The version of the tablet that I was able to test was a pearl color, which changes slightly when under light. Its body has aluminum edges and the rear, thankfully, isn’t a fingerprint magnet. Its camera module follows the same device design line as the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, a decision that seems very right to me.