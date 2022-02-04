THERE WILL BE A MATCH: Selected retract and will play against Canada after warning against not showing up

The players of the Selecta published a statement on their social networks that finally the game against Canada will be played, after announcing that they would not appear due to differences with Fesfut

A few minutes before a press conference was held at the Fesfut facilities, to discuss the threat of the players not showing up due to a series of breaches by the federation, the same group of players that had published the first statement decided to make one again where they affirmed that the match will be played, although they did not give reasons why they retracted.

The second statement was released by more players from the Selecta, such as Bryan Tamacas, Nelson Bonilla, where they stated that as a united group they are going to play, even with the circumstances that “affect the concentration and focus” of a match like this one. night against the Canadians.

This is the statement released by the players stating that the match against Canada will be played.

the background

The players Álex Roldán (captain) and Enrico Dueñas (midfielder) posted a strong complaint on their social networks explaining the reasons why they decided not to play the game against Canada tonight. And also later others appeared who joined the message.

In the statement, they thank the fans for their support, and then assure that “we have been disrespected as professionals and people. This morning, President Hugo Carrillo and the committee chose the worst moment to distract us and reproach us for talking to the press about cold implements that we bought in Columbus. Using this as a distraction, to later say that they will not comply with the prize agreement agreed in September, when the Octagonal began. Mentioning that although there are mathematical possibilities, for them there are no longer any real possibilities, “says Roldán in a post on Instagram.

The same posting is in the account of Enrico Dueñas, and it is added, in both:

“As a united group, we have made the decision to step aside, and not continue to be part of these efforts by the federation. We will not play this match to set a precedent and this will not be repeated for us, nor any selection from El Salvador, “continues the document.

And it ends with: “We ask the president and the federation committee to take action in order to give the player the treatment he deserves and should have, without putting other needs first. This not only for this group, but for all the national teams that do not have the conditions to compete”.

“We want to clear up the misunderstanding that happened. He brought me to this conference an apology to the fans who have purchased their ticket for tonight. This morning we met with the players to find out if they had bought clothes for the cold, and if someone had invested in it, that they would be reimbursed”, was part of what the president of Fesfut, Hugo Carrillo, said at the time to establish an official position on the subject.

This is the players’ statement uploaded by Álex Roldán, Enrico Dueñas, Marvin Monterroza, Roberto Domínguez, among others. Illustrative and non-commercial image / https://www.instagram.com/stories/a_roldan8/2764995430604201721/

