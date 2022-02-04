these smart devices are ridiculously priced

Xiaomi wearables offer what many much more expensive devices offer, they are an opportunity.

You have the opportunity to take two of the most recommended smart devices from Xiaomi. On the one hand, the Amazfit GTS smart watch, which falls below 60 euros. On the other, the famous Xiaomi Mi Band 6, which can be yours for barely 35 euros.

If you are looking for a smart device for your wrist and do not want to spend too much, you have found the right offers. we talk about two wearables different, but also quite similar. Both offer just what you need at a price that blows away most of the competition.

Xiaomi MiBand 6

The most popular smart bracelet has a full color AMOLED panel that reaches 1.56 inches. This has grown compared to the previous generation, which stayed at a not so surprising 1.2 inches.

Get the most out of it by exercising, comes with different sports modes: exercise bike, elliptical machine, treadmill, rowing, yoga, rope, running, cycling, swimming, walking and free training. It does not lack sensors, it incorporates a heart rate sensor and a sensor capable of measuring the blood oxygen concentration.

Amazfit GTS

The Amazfit smartwatch arrives with a design reminiscent of the Apple Watch. your dashboard enjoy AMOLED technology and reach 1.6 inches, along with HD resolution and a density of 341 pixels per inch. It also has a heart rate sensoryou can easily monitor your heartbeat while doing sports.

Chinese smart watch is suitable for water sports, it will resist water if you swim in the beach or the pool, also if you simply want to shower with it. Will withstand a depth of 50 meters and 5 atmospheres of pressure.

Your battery promises about 14 days of autonomy with normal use, but if you use it without the heart rate sensor activated you can exceed 40 days of use.

