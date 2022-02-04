They discover a possible cause of the ‘mental fog’ of some covid patients – Science – Life

The aftermath of covid-19 there have been several since the start of the health crisis. Little by little, studies and experts have shown the reasons why certain symptoms appear in different organisms.

This time, a study showed that there is a relationship between the ‘brain fog‘, a condition that was believed to affect women to a greater extent as a symptom of menopause, and a sequel that can occur after being infected with covid-19.

What is ‘brain fog’?

The doctor Gayatri Devi, a neurologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, misdiagnosed a patient. The doctor assured that the woman had Alzheimer’s, so she began several treatments, of which the last one included estrogens, the woman improved and Devi discovered that the symptoms that her patient had at the beginning (memory loss and disorientation) were caused by a very different cause.

The affected fluid is a colorless fluid that bathes the brain and spinal cord.

After several investigations, Devi found that this neuronal symptomatology was related to low estrogen levelsa hormone whose production begins to decline during the years prior to menopause.

In this sense, the doctor assured that “mental fog” or “brain fog”, in English, is a little-known symptom of menopause, since strong hormonal changes can lead to several women being affected.

“Many women going through perimenopause – the 7-year period around the time they stop menstruating (which in most Western countries is around the age of 52) – begin to have difficulty remembering and finding words, concentrate on several tasks at the same time (…) They have problems with verbal fluency, something in which, as a general rule, women tend to be very good“Devi commented to ‘BBC Mundo’.

Relationship with covid-19

A recent investigation, published by the journal ‘Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology’, carried out by a group of researchers from the University of California in San Francisco (USA), assures that the ‘metal fog’, presented by some patients who were affected by the covid-19has an origin in abnormalities of the cerebrospinal fluid.

The affected fluid is a colorless fluid that bathes the brain and spinal cord, and the conditions are similar to others found in people with infectious diseases other than coronavirus.

Unexpected antibodies were found in the blood and cerebrospinal fluid.

The study involved 32 adult test subjects who had contracted the virus at some point, 22 of whom had symptoms of cognitive deficit and another 10 who had not presented this condition.

These people underwent cognitive interviews, which were intended to understand the degree of affectation neurological after suffering from covid-19.

For this phase, some criteria equivalent to those used for the neurocognitive disorder associated with HIV. At this stage, 13 of 22 participants with cognitive symptoms were found to meet criteria for this disorder, compared to seven of 10 control participants.

On the other hand, the next phase consisted of 17 of these patients allowing samples of their cerebrospinal fluid to be taken. The results were overwhelming.

10 of 13 participants with cognitive symptoms had abnormalitieswhile the 4 who did not have these symptoms showed normal levels in their tests.

Tests found that there were elevated levels of the protein, suggesting inflammation.

They may have trouble remembering recent events, remembering names or words.

Also I know found unexpected antibodies in the blood and cerebrospinal fluid, this means that there is a systemic inflammatory response or only in the cerebrospinal fluid, suggesting brain inflammation.

Thus, the main symptoms for which the study was proposed were that “They may have trouble recalling recent events, remembering names or words, staying focused, and trouble retaining and manipulating information, as well as slower processing speed,” said Joanna Hellmuth, lead author of the study.

In conclusion, it was found that patients with cognitive symptoms presented risk factors such as diabetes and hypertensionand, in addition, a history of anxiety disorders or depression, excessive consumption of alcohol or stimulants and learning problems.

