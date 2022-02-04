They will see it on television! These are the teams that are already eliminated from the Qatar 2022 World Cup

2022-02-03
In the absence of three dates for the closing of the Concacaf octagonal, the Honduran and Jamaican teams were left without options to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
The Bicolor mathematically confirmed its elimination after falling 2-0 at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium against El Salvador. For their part, the Caribbean saw the end of their dream after the defeat at home against Costa Rica.
With a FIFA date to be played in the qualifiers and define the playoffs, the World Cup is just around the corner.
As well as several selections already confirmed their participation. There are already 146 squads that will have to watch the World Cup on television.
Paraguay stands out for Conmebol. In Europe, Erling Haaland’s Norwegian squad was left out as well as Greece. In Africa Ivory Coast failed to seal the pass.
In Asia the giant from China will not be there and in Oceania the one who will fight the repechage has not yet been defined.
Concacaf teams eliminated from Qatar 2022
– Curacao
– Haiti
– Trinidad and Tobago
– Old and bearded
-Guatemala
– Saint Kitts and Nevis
– Suriname
-Nicaragua
– Dominican Republic
– Grenade
– Barbados
– Guyanese
– St. Vincent and the Grenadines
– Bermuda
– Belize
– St. Lucia
– Puerto Rico
– Cuba
– Montserrat
– Cayman Islands
– Bahamas
– Aruba
– Turks and Caicos Islands
– British Virgin Islands
– United States Virgin Islands
– eel
– Honduran
– Jamaica
Conmebol
– Venezuela
– Paraguay
Europe
– Luxembourg
– Norway
– Finland
– Ireland
– Azerbaijan
– Greece
-Georgian
– Kosova
– North Ireland
-Bulgarian
– Lithuania
– Bosnia and Herzegovina
– Kazakhstan
– Estonian
– Belarus
– Israel
– Faroe Islands
– Moldova
– Montenegrin
– Latvia
-Gibraltar
– Slovakia
– Slovenia
– Malt
– Cyprus
-Albanian
– Hungary
-Andorra
– San Marino
– Romania
– Armenian
– Iceland
-Liechtenstein
Africa
– Lesotho
– Equatorial Guinea
– Ivory Coast
– Burkina Faso
-Zambia
– Cape Verde
-Liberia
– Central African Republic
-Uganda
– Gabon
– Libya
– South Africa
– Burundian
– Sierra Leone
– South Sudan
– Somalia
– Eritrean
– Swaziland
-Botswana
– Gambian
– Mauricio
– Sao Tome and Principe
– Comoros
-Chad
– Seychellois
– Djibouti
– Niger
– Mauritania
– Malawi
– Mozambican
– Kenya
– Rwanda
-Angola
– Ethiopia
– Zimbabwe
– Togo
-Namibia
– Congolese
– Guinean
– Guinea-Bissau
– Sudan
– Benin
-Tanzanian
– Madagascar
Asia
-Brunei
– Laos
– East Timor
– Macau
– Pakistan
– Bhutan
– Philippines
– Maldives
-Guam
-Kuwaiti
– Jordan
– Chinese Taipei
-Nepalese
– Bahrain
-Hong Kong
– Cambodia
– Uzbekistan
– Palestine
– Singapore
-Yemen
– India
– Afghanistan
– Bangladeshi
– Tajikistan
– Kyrgyzstan
– Mongolian
– Burma
– Malaysia
– Thailand
– Indonesian
– Turkmenistan
– Sri Lankan
– North Korea (withdrew from the contest)
– Viet Nam
– China
– Syria
– Iraq
– Oman
Oceania
– It only provides a ticket for the repechage and it will be played from March 17 to 30 in Doha.