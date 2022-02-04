They will see it on television! These are the teams that are already eliminated from the Qatar 2022 World Cup

2022-02-03

In the absence of three dates for the closing of the Concacaf octagonal, the Honduran and Jamaican teams were left without options to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The Bicolor mathematically confirmed its elimination after falling 2-0 at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium against El Salvador. For their part, the Caribbean saw the end of their dream after the defeat at home against Costa Rica.

With a FIFA date to be played in the qualifiers and define the playoffs, the World Cup is just around the corner.

As well as several selections already confirmed their participation. There are already 146 squads that will have to watch the World Cup on television.