This exclusive high-end OnePlus only costs 349 euros with this offer

One of the best cameras on a mobile is more thrown away than ever today.

OnePlus mobiles have always stood out for offering a great build quality, fluidity and upgrades constants. If you are looking for a high range, which is also quite exclusive due to its color, this OnePlus 7 Pro Gold Can be yours for 349 euros. And it is that AliExpress is celebrating the month of love with great discounts in all categories.

One of the best cameras on a mobile on Android collapses. It has been almost 3 years since its release, but it will be one of the OnePlus that updates to Android 12. Its starting price was 799 euros in his day, now it would cost about 499 euros. However, being an exclusive version, its value could skyrocket. get with him and be one of the few that have it.

Buy a OnePlus 7 Pro GOLD for 349 euros

And it is that just because of the exclusivity of its gold color, you should get it if you like OnePlus, take photos and videos and a very good screen. This OnePlus 7 Pro features a 6.67″ AMOLED panel with WQHD + resolution (3,120 x 1,440 px), which means 515 pixels per inch. Its brightness is 800 nits, it uses technology HDR10+, it has a 90 Hz refresh rate, the screen is rounded at the edges and has no notch. Its front camera is hidden in the body and is retractable. The fingerprint reader is also hidden in the screen.

This model is one of more top of this seriesfeaturing 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM, along with 256GB of storage internal. The muscle is none other than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, a 7nm octa-core with a speed of 2.84 GHz. Its graphics chip is the 600 MHz Adreno 640 which birthday of ten with any game or photo/video editing app.

Its spectacular rear camera stands out among all Android phones even today. And it is that he mounts one triple camera with 48 MP f/1.6 lenses, a 16 MP wide angle and a 13 MP telephoto lens with 3X zoom. Get 114 points on DxOMarkhas an image stabilizer and is capable of recording 4K video at 60fps. It has 2 stereo speakers compatible with Dolby Atmos and that incorporate noise cancellation microphone.

is a terminal Dual SIM, has WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC and a piece of 4,000 mAh battery with fast charge at 30W thanks to Warp Charge from OnePlus. Its construction in aluminum alloy has allowed the manufacturer to have liquid refrigeration in his entrails. Something that few firms can say.

Related topics: Mobile, Offers, OnePlus, Technology

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!