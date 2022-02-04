This is how Diego Verdaguer’s daughters fired their father

María Gimena and Ana Victoria Verdaguer shared with their followers on social networks the feeling that the loss of their father, Diego Verdaguer, has left.

Ana Victoria released a photograph with Diego, hours after his departure, along with a message that reads as follows:

“Your hugs were always the deepest moments of my life… in the arms of no one else I felt so much relief. How beautiful all that I lived with you. The most beautiful thing always, I miss you so much dad, thank you for always filling my heart with love.

Ana Victoria is the youngest daughter of the marriage between Diego and Amanda Miguel. She also followed the career of her parents in the musical field.

On the other hand, María Gimena thanked her father for his support. “I will always find you again. We will always keep our love. Despite everything, we never let go of each other’s hands. You are my support, and as you said, I am your angel. A being like you will always find happiness, create beauty and live adventures. Keep going, keep creating. Thank you for being my dad, as the song says Chick, you are my first great love. Thank you for being the best grandfather to Malena and Elan, who love you dearly. You are and always will be my sunshine.

On January 27, the death of Argentine singer Diego Verdaguer was announced, at the age of 70, due to factors associated with covid-19. The interpreter of songs like the thief He died in Los Angeles, California. The news was announced by her now widow, Amanda Miguel, on her official Twitter account.