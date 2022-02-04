This is how the 2022/23 CONCACAF Nations League will be played

CONCACAF published this Thursday the details on how the League of Nations will be held for the 2022/2023 season, in which the 41 teams associated with the international organization will participate.

The regional entity, in a statement published on its website, indicated that the matches of this competition will take place during the FIFA Dates of June 2022 and March 2023. The CONCACAF Nations League Finals between the four winners of League A, will be played in June 2023.

The 2022/23 Nations League group stage will once again be played in a three-League format (League A, League B and League C), with home-and-away matches to be played on the FIFA Dates in June 2022 and March 2023.

El Salvador was promoted to League A and is placed together with Canada, Costa Rica, Curaçao, United States, Granada, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, Mexico, Panama and Suriname.

The Cuscatlecos will be paired with three of those teams in a group, in order to qualify for the Finals. If they finish last in their group, they will be relegated to League B.

The group stage will also serve to qualify for the Gold Cup, although CONCACAF said that they will give more details about it before the Nations League begins.

The draw for the Nations League groups is scheduled for April 4 in Miami, Florida. The participating teams will be allocated in their respective league pots according to their CONCACAF Ranking after the March 2022 FIFA Date.

In the case of League A, in which El Salvador will play, the pots will be as follows:

Pot 1: The three teams that achieved their ticket to Qatar 2022, plus the one that achieved the position to fight for the intercontinental playoff.

Pot 2: the next four best positioned teams in the ranking.

Pot 3: the remaining four teams, ranked according to their position in the ranking.