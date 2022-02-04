This is how the romance between Mauricio Ochmann and Paulina Burrola arose

Mauricio Ochmann was going through very difficult times in his personal life. The American actor was married to Ailinn Derbez in a soap opera love but surprisingly the love ended and in the middle of last year they were formally divorced.

In any case, Ochmann decided not to close himself off from his love life, so he began a new relationship with the model Paulina Burrola. Despite being 13 years apart, both related very well and after their first crosses over the internet, they decided to have a date and in April of that year they announced their courtship.

Mauricio Ochomann and Paulina Burrola. Source: Instagram @paulinaburrola

In an interview for the magazine faces, the lovers Mauricio Ochoman and the Hermosilla model decided to open their hearts and give more details about their courtship and tell the public a little about the origin of their relationship.

In the first instance, the actor “to the bad” revealed “The truth is that when I met her I thought I was not wrong. It was very nice to realize what she transmitted to me and what I saw in person was true” he expressed. ochmann.

On the other hand, the model Paulina Burrolareferred to the relationship he has with the actor’s two daughters and the importance of contact with them “I know that for Mau his daughters are the most important thing and the truth is that I felt very nice that he allowed me to be a part and get closer (. ..) From the beginning the two were very kind to me, each in their own way and according to their personality”.

Mauricio Ochomann and Paulina Burrola. Source: Instagram @paulinaburrola

Social networks were definitely the beginning of this love story. According to the protagonists Mauricio Ochoman He started following her in January 2021 and Paulina interacted with him by liking his photos. Who took the first step would have been Mauricio, when he was encouraged to send a message to the famous.

Who is Paulina Burrola?

current girlfriend of Mauricio Ochman She is originally from Hermosillo, Sonora. She was selected to participate in the crown of Miss Mexico for her charisma and her height. But nevertheless, Paulina Burrola She was in the top 10 along with her countrywoman Laura Palacio, but neither of them managed to advance in the competition, although they did celebrate Karina’s victory.

Currently, the model is 30 years old and is dedicated to the world of modeling. On her Instagram account she has more than 146 thousand followers, while on Twitter she barely reaches 800. In general, the communicologist usually shares her own images on her social networks, where she poses with incredible outfits and boasts the statuesque of her.