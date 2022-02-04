This is how the romance between Mauricio Ochmann and Paulina Burrola arose

Admin 5 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 28 Views

Mauricio Ochmann was going through very difficult times in his personal life. The American actor was married to Ailinn Derbez in a soap opera love but surprisingly the love ended and in the middle of last year they were formally divorced.

In any case, Ochmann decided not to close himself off from his love life, so he began a new relationship with the model Paulina Burrola. Despite being 13 years apart, both related very well and after their first crosses over the internet, they decided to have a date and in April of that year they announced their courtship.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Akın Akınözü: the role that the actor from Hercai rejected but that Onur Tuna from Doctor miracle accepted | FAME

Akın Akınözü, one of the most sought-after Turkish actors in Turkey, rose to fame for …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved