This is the blood glucose meter in smart watch format with 27% on Amazon

The well-known watch brand Garminaware of the needs of many people, has decided to incorporate a tool in its new Smart Watches which allows to measure the glucose levels; all this through the ‘Dexcom’ app.

It is a tool designed especially for people with diabetes. Thus, the ‘Dexcom’ application offers on the ‘smartwatch’ screen all the corresponding information regarding the blood glucose levels of the user; in addition to trends and a history of up to three hours.

This new function incorporated in its Smart Watches it was announced by Garmin in the second half of the year 2021. Although, this tool is beginning to offer great results to users.

Garmin blood glucose meter watch

One of the advantages of this blood glucose meter built in watches Garmin is that the information is also displayed during the performance of the activity that the user is carrying out; such as walking, running or cycling.

The metrics of glucose They are incorporated into the rest of the data that is shown, as reported by the Garmin company.

Ultimately, the ‘Dexcom’ app It is intended for users with type 1 and type 2 diabetes who use a Dexcom G6 glucose monitor.

Garmin Fenix ​​6X Pro – Multisport GPS Watch

The Garmin Fenix ​​6X Pro watch is within the list of watches with the possibility of measuring blood glucose thanks to the Dexcom G6 app.

