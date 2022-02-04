This lithium-air battery multiplies by two the autonomy of electric cars – Technology – Hybrids and Electric

The lithium-air battery developed by the Japan National Institute of Materials Science has achieved an energy density of 500Wh/kg. To achieve this goal, the researchers identified the critical problems of this technology to improve its performance and eliminate its limiting factors such as unwanted chemical reactions and the need to use pure oxygen. The company Softbank has allowed to carry out real tests with it to demonstrate its advantages.

In a conventional lithium-ion battery, the negative electrode is made of graphite, the positive electrode is made of a metal oxide, such as lithium cobalt oxide, and the electrolyte is a lithium salt dissolved in an organic solvent. The action of the battery depends on the movement of lithium ions between the electrodes. Lithium-ion batteries deteriorate over time and their relatively low energy densities mean that need to be recharged frequently.

batteries of lithium-air (or lithium oxygen) are considered as the batteries of the future, due to their high theoretical energy density, which can be up to ten times that of a lithium ion battery. The figure that can be reached in this section is comparable to that of gasoline, which would allow an electric car to do more than 600 kilometers on a single charge with a much lighter battery than current lithium-ion batteries, also offering a longer shelf life.

However, the prototypes created in other studies could only work with pure oxygen, offering a poor performance rate and with unwanted chemical reactions, which made their development difficult. Their design involves a lithium metal negative electrode, a non-aqueous electrolyte, and a positive electrode, working in concert. These electrochemical cells take advantage of the oxidation of lithium at the anode and the reduction of oxygen at the cathode. In some designs, during download, the excessive amount of electrolyte causes the formation of lithium peroxide creating several undesirable secondary reactions that attack it, reducing the overall efficiency of the battery. Its technical and economic viability still seems very far away.

The team of researchers from the National Institute of Materials Science in Japan has identified the critical factors that allow you to improve your performance, developing a new electrolyte within the framework of the ALCA-Spring project. This material allows harness the full storage potential of this technology. In addition, in collaboration with the company Softbank, it has been able to subject it to real tests.

Softbank’s battery cell manufacturing technology has achieved a prototype that reaches 500Wh/kg energy density, doubling the usual values ​​achieved with lithium-ion batteries. As the authors write in the research documentation, it is also “the world’s first performance of a charge/discharge reaction of a high-quality lithium-air battery at room temperature.”