This Samsung smart monitor with integrated apps drops 60 euros

It would be a good smart TV for the bedroom or kitchen.

If you are looking for a smart TV of small size, with 4K resolution and all the functions of a monitor, this Samsung SmartMonitor M7 price drops to 339.99 euros on Amazon. We are talking about a collapse of 60 euros from its official price. On the Samsung website it is completely sold out, so we can assume that it has been a highly demanded model.

You can use it as a main monitor, due to its great definition, or as a television for its WiFi connection and its apps. The important thing is that it can be yours with a big discount and rarely will you see a television or monitor of this caliber for this price. It could be a good monitor to edit photos and videos, or to play and work at the same time.

Buy a 4K Samsung monitor for 339.99 euros (RRP €399 )

In addition to its high resolution and size, it is a very complete monitor in features. We have 2 HDMI connections, 3 USB, one USB-C (USB 3.1 Gen 2) to connect to a laptop as a high resolution display or to charge a portable device as supports up to 65W power in that port. Its remote control has a built-in microphone so we can ask the bixby assistant to show us content on the screen.

His Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity ensures that we are always connected to the network, both to use the apps and the Samsung app store, and to share the screen of our mobile on it. Is AirPlay 2 compatible for Apple devices. We can use video streaming apps such as Prime Video, Netflix or HBO Max, among others.

Its screen technology allows vary its brightness automatically as it detects more or less lighting in the environment. This and the technologies Eye Saver and Flicker Free They benefit your eyes in the long run. The transformer has it integrated, so only a power cable will come out of it. This saves you space on the desk and on the floor near the power outlet.

It is a monitor that can be placed either on a desk or table or Hanged in the wall. Thanks to being compatible with the assembly VESA 100x100mm we can use a wall bracket to place it and save much more space if it fits.

Related topics: Offers, Samsung, Technology

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!