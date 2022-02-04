This was the process of rejuvenation of the actor Miguel Varoni, he wanted to be like Maluma | People | Entertainment

Miguel Varoni, actor, director and executive producer of Telemundo, shared the results of his cosmetic surgery on social networks.

Varoni, known for having interpreted dozens of novels, including having starred in Pedro el escamoso, had previously surprised his followers in a video in which he asked the surgeon to “leave him as Maluma.”

Alan González, his surgeon, revealed in an interview on ‘At home with Telemundo’ the rejuvenation process that Varoni underwent: “I made some adjustments to his face to be able to recover his youthful appearance and that way he could improve the projection of the cheekbone, the mandibular ridge, the flaccidity of the neck, which in reality was quite deteriorated, and from that to improve a little more the expression of the look and its general characteristics”.

The Colombian actor, 57 years old and married to Catherine Siachoque, also retouched his chest and abdomen. González explains that “the skin was hanging in a very important way, so we made some changes.”

Varoni’s physical appearance, especially due to the gray hair on his head, has been the subject of comments and criticism on social networks, to which the actor replied: “One is not a gold coin to make everyone happy.” (AND)