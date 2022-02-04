Thousands of teachers march to La Fortaleza to demand better wages and their pensions

Officials from Governor Pedro Pierluisi’s office met this morning with teacher leaders after thousands of educators from the public system marched from the Capitol to La Fortaleza to protest against the Debt Adjustment Plan and demand salary improvements and their retirement.

The march began after the massive protest occupied the steps of the south wing of the Capitol in San Juan and stopped traffic on Constitución Avenue.

From there they occupied the narrow streets of Puerta de Tierra and Old San Juan until they flooded the intersection of Calle del Cristo and Calle Fortaleza or Resistencia.

“We are meeting in Fortaleza,” the president of the Federation of Teachers managed to say briefly to El Nuevo Día shortly before noon.

The current monthly salary for most educators is $1,750 and has not been amended since 2008. (Alex Figueroa Cancel)

It remains to be seen what offer the central government can make in the face of teachers’ demands for salary justice, that retired teachers’ pensions are not reduced and that they are not forced to work until they are 63 years old in order to retire, as established by the Debt Adjustment Plan (PAD) approved by the central government, the Legislature, the Fiscal Supervision Board and the federal judge Laura Taylor Swain.

The teachers came from different parts of the island, while thousands of others who could not be in San Juan have carried out pickets and demonstrations near their work areas.

After several days of demonstrations with marked absences in many schools, thousands of responded to the call for a massive protest to try to persuade government authorities to implement changes in the PAD, which would reduce the pension by up to $1,000 in some cases and force teachers to work until they are 63 years old.

After an initial picket that extended along Constitution Avenue, paralyzing traffic throughout the Capitol section, the teachers stood on the steps of the House of Laws to show the result of the call. It is expected that at 10:00 in the morning they will march to La Fortaleza with the intention of bringing the claims close to the governor.

Since Monday of this week, teachers have begun to hold protests in the schools where they work, including off-campus demonstrations and mass absenteeism in what has been called “teacher flu.”

In addition to the absences and the protests in front of the schools, organizations that represent the teachers filed a motion on Tuesday to request that the implementation of the Adjustment Plan be stopped while its approval is appealed.