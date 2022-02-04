Tips from an expert to avoid being a victim of vehicle theft | Videos | Univision 41 New York WXTV

read transcript

Let's go now with the story offilippo ferretti to speakon the increase in theft ofvehicles in new yorkto 2021.Filippo: Risingcrime is an issueconcerns our community.But if we analyze the datarelating to the first month of the yearcompared to January2021, there is a crime thathighlights, we are talking aboutcar theft.there were 1187 car theftsin new york, just in thefirst month of 2022.this is what results fromdepartment datapolice, which shows that inJanuary they stole almost doubleof vehicles comparedto the same month of 2021.>> they are stealing a lotcars, you have to have a lotwatch out.as long as i can put a gpsto the vehicle, hit it.set the alarm and everythingthat you may need.filippo: this merchantexplains that the thieves ofcars prefer some brandsand specific models.>> the most stolen cars areHondas and cars that don'ttechnology contacts come.filippo: when are you going to buya car, there are vehicles thatwho may seem a little moreexpensive, but they come withsecurity system andtracking.there you know wherefind your vehicle and in casethat someone gnaws it,I could find it again.it is important to remember thatowner's responsibilityprotect your vehicle fromcriminals.many insurance companiesoffer discounts for thoseinstall alarm systems intheir vehicles.it is good to buy a carwho has a lot of computer,they investigate.hünkar with gps, all that isvery important.filippo: this afternoon we can givea tour of the nextWe could see that indeedcar prices haveuploaded overall.for this pay close attention