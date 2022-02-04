Today, member was hospitalized after the death of his father | Instagram

“Hard test”, one of the most beloved members of the Today Program is going through more than difficult times, because not only did he have to face the painful loss of his father, but he also had to be hospitalized in an emergency.

The beloved character in question is The Indian Brayan and it was Hugo Alcántara himself who shared on his social networks that he was in the hospital and fortunately recovering from what happened.

The member of Today and from the famous reality show Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy, he revealed that his father had just died and within so many emotions and stress, a pre-existing health situation was complicated, a hernia, for which he had to undergo emergency surgery.

It may interest you: “Alfredo Adame never brings money”, would reveal a sad reality

As you can see, I am in the hospital and they had to intervene due to a hernia problem. As you know, those were difficult days because my father passed away and because of so much emotion and stress, a hernia began to bother me and they had to intervene quickly.

LISTEN TO INDIO BRAYAN HERE

Today, a member was hospitalized after the death of his father. Photo: Capture.



It was through a video on social networks that Hugo shared the situation and that he was already recovering in the hospital, his famous companions and followers did not take long to send the best wishes to the comedian.

I’m already very well. I want to thank all the people who took the time to send me a message, to give me encouragement, they do not know how much I value it and I appreciate it, added El Indio Brayan.

The producer of program today He has made it very clear the public’s acceptance and affection for this character, since he recently shared that he is taking him into account for future projects, since he wants him to be part of a new reality show.

Andrea Rodríguez Doria shared that the morning star of Televisa began this 2022 with many changes, among them, a sophisticated urban setting, new sections with specialists and others, but revealed that the third season of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy is also planned and not only that, a Champion of Champions.

In the Champion of Champions, according to the sister of Magda Rodríguez, it is expected to have the first and second place of the three seasons and some of the most beloved couples that would have been wanted to have more, as is the case of Tania Rincón and Paul Stanley and El Indio Brayan and La Chupitos; reason that makes it clear that Hugo Alcántara will surely continue to be part of the Hoy program for a while.