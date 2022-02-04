Tom Brady Posts Farewell Video; includes images of Patriots and Buccaneers

The quarterback interspersed footage of his time in New England with Tampa Bay, two days after failing to mention the Pats in his official NFL retirement statement.

Tom Brady published this Thursday morning, just two days after he officially announced his retirement from the NFL, a video of gratitude, where he intersperses images of his time with the New England Patriots Y Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The video appeared on their social networks, and it lasts a minute.

I played for the name on the front of my jersey and the name on the back of my jersey. I played for my friends, my family & our community – every single one of you – that have given me what I have today. I love you all. Thank you ALL for making this incredible journey possible pic.twitter.com/3jmNWid9ZB — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 3, 2022

“I played for the name on the front of my jersey, and the name on the back of my jersey. I played for my friends and our community — every single one of you — who have given me what I have today.

“I love you all. Thank you ALL for making this trip possible,” the now-former quarterback wrote in the video post.

The post comes after Brady would emphasize his thanks to the organization of the Buccaneers, and to the community of Tampa Bay, during his retirement announcement two days ago, but he will leave out any mention of the organization of the patriots or the community of New England, a detail that attracted attention at the time.

Before signing as a free agent with the Bucs, Brady announced on March 17, 2020 that he would not return to the patriots after 20 seasons with the club, with the legend “Forever a Patriot“, and thanking the head coach Bill Belichick, To the owner Robert Kraft, to colleagues, executives and coaches, and to the fans of the patriots. “I love them, patriot nation“, wrote Brady, at that moment.

Last Tuesday, there was no mention of any of them in his farewell from the NFL.

Brady arrived at the NFL as a sixth-round pick, No. 199 overall, to New England, from Michigan. With the patriots, appeared in nine super bowls over two decades, winning six of them.

The future member of Hall of Fame spent the last two years with the Buccaneers, with whom he won a superbowl more, to close the 2020 campaign.