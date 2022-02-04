TyC Sports journalists bust Cruz Azul for raising the signing of Ángel Romero to Boca Juniors

The Argentines attacked Cruz Azul and also Ángel Romero, for preferring the best salary offered by the Machine, instead of signing with Boca Juniors.

Cruz Azul closed the signing of Ángel Romero for the Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX and with it sentenced a very busy transfer market: There were 12 departures and eight additions, in a team that reduced the general cost in its workforce, invested only 12 million dollars and recovered approximately 8 million dollars in sales.

However, in Argentina they did not like much the last cement reinforcement. The Paraguayan striker was ready at Boca Juniors and rejected Xeneize before a good offer from the Machine. It’s more, South American journalists burst Cruz Azul and the player for having raised a signing for the blue and gold.

Live on TyC Sports, one of the panelists exploded. “Let’s see, a player who hasn’t played well for a long time, because remember that after the scoring tie he deflated like a balloon. It was the opportunity to relaunch his career with the Boca shirt, with everything it represents and for a couple of dollars the guy goes to Cruz Azul… To Cruz Azul?“, they pointed out.

DT Diego Cagna joined the statements and fired at the twin for his past indiscipline. “Thank God that Ángel Romero is not coming to Boca. Sounds like a problem player to me. It was going to cause inconvenience in the locker room. It seems positive to me that he did not arrive at the institution“He commented on that show.

The player will arrive in Mexico this weekend to undergo medical tests and sign a definitive contract. Then he will have to leave the country to get a work visa that will allow him to debut with the Cruz Azul jersey. It is to be hoped that on matchday 5 he can already add his first minutes.