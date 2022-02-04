Vanessa Terkes: her daughter Sujetka Val married her girlfriend in New York

Sujetka Val married his girlfriend Ariana in the United States. (Photo: Instagram)

They were united in marriage. Sujetka Valthe daughter of Vanessa Terkes, surprised her Instagram followers by announcing that she married her girlfriend Ariana. They decided to celebrate the wedding in New York (United States) accompanied by very close friends.

In his popular social network you can see images and videos of what was the celebration of his marriage. They were quite happy to be able to unite their lives, as well as being able to share this important moment with their closest circle.

It should be noted that the wedding between Sujetka Val and his girlfriend would have taken place on Thursday, February 3. “ too happy and thankful ”, wrote the daughter of Vanessa Terkes on Instagram along with the photos of their marriage.

Sujetka Val and her marriage to her girlfriend Ariana. (Photo: Instagram)

In the postcards, Sujetka can be seen in a short black dress with tulle on top, while his now wife wore a long beige dress with an opening at the navel and black French boots.

However, she was not the only one who published in InstagramWell, Ariana also did the same on her social network, thanking the signs of affection they received after making their wedding public.

“ Too grateful for all the messages and love we have received. I never thought I could be so happy. I love you all. Thank you thank you thank you. And to my wife, you are everything baby ”, were the words of the young woman.

Sujetka Val’s wife happy for the signs of affection they received. (Photo: Instagram)

It should be noted that Vanessa Terkes has not spoken so far to congratulate her daughter, although the actress on more than one occasion gave her full support to her daughter after learning of her sexual orientation.

IN 2019 VANESSA TERKES DEDICATED AN EMOTIONAL MESSAGE TO HER DAUGHTER

Through your account Instagram, vanessa terkes for the first time he published a message of support for his daughter in 2019, noting that he was very proud of her for the person she had become.

“ I love you daughter, I am proud of you and the great human being you have become; you are a woman already!! and also very brave, humble, strong, healthy, fighter, good, creative, beautiful inside and out, not at all prejudiced , animal lover, supportive… zero believer of stereotypes… and the most important of all that is that you have a big heart! I love you princess“, wrote.

Vanessa Terkes dedicates an emotional message to her daughter. (Photo: Instagram)

SUJETKA SUPPORTED HER MOM IN DIVORCE WITH GEORGE FORSYTH

In an interview with the program Magaly Tv: The Firmthe daughter of Vanessa Terkes, Sujetka Valwas encouraged to talk about her mother’s recent divorce with the then mayor of La Victoria George Forsyth.

The young woman did not hesitate to support her mother, although she pointed out that she had no problem with the former soccer player, who at that time had been denounced for family abuse.

KEEP READING:

Yiddá Eslava is accused of ignoring her fans at the avant premiere of her film and she defends herself

Bad Bunny: how to buy tickets online for his second concert in Peru?

Bad Bunny in Lima: second concert is confirmed, since when will tickets be sold?