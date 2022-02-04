Victoria Beckham eats the same thing every day, says David Beckham

Midtime Editorial

The former soccer player david beckham revealed a impressive fact of his wife Victoria Beckhamwith whom he has been married for 23 years and is the mother of his four children, since he stated that the former Spice Girls wears a very strict feeding routine.

About his partner, the former Real Madrid player confessed on the ‘River Cafe Table 4’ podcast: “Since I’ve known her eat only grilled fish Y steamed vegetablesvery seldom deviates from that.”

“I get pretty excited about food and wine and when I’m eating something good I want everyone to try it. I am married to someone who has been eating the same thing for 25 years“said the owner of Inter Miami.

Beckham claimed that one of your favorite dinners was when Victoria decided to break her routine feeding when he was harper’s pregnant.

“The only time I’ve probably shared something that was on my plate was when I was pregnant with Harper and it was the most amazing thing. It was one of my favorite dinners. I don’t remember what she was, but I know she hasn’t eaten it since,” she pointed out.

Victoria enjoys simple food

In the same podcast, but in September, Victoria Beckham herself indicated that is not very fond to eat things that require a great elaboration.

“I am a very picky eater. I like food prepared very simply, no butter, no oil, no sauces. What I enjoy most are fresh fish and clean baked with vsteamed vegetables and balsamic vinegar as a garnish“, he stated.

In addition, the ex of the Spice Girls revealed that does not eat meat or dairybut he has no problem with his children doing it.

“I was in class when they told me how the hamburgers were made, and since then I have not tasted meat again. Either i drink no dairybut I eat fish and I eat in a very balanced way. my kids do eat meat and there is no problem, it is a personal decision”, expressed.

