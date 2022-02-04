Victoria Ruffo’s message after statements by Eugenio Derbez | People | Entertainment

The well-known Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez recently referred to his former relationship with actress Victoria Ruffo and revealed the truth of his “fake wedding”.

“I am going to tell this because it is a topic that, really, can affect me a lot, it hurts me a lot. Because I’ve been carrying this my whole life. To date, everyone, whenever they talk about a wedding, tells me “like you and your fake wedding,” Eugenio said in the interview with Yordi Rosado.

During the interview that the actor gave Rosado, it was revealed how his first date with his ex-partner was and even confessed that, when she found out about the star’s pregnancy, they broke up.

The controversy was sparked when Derbez referred to the fake wedding he allegedly had with Victoria Ruffo in an interview, stating that “she was aware that it was not a real wedding and he would have accepted it to take away the parental authority of his son, ”explain international media.

“When this news reached me, I couldn’t believe it. I said: ‘Who in their five senses is going to think that you can fool Victoria Ruffo?‘. Why don’t the media investigate a little more? It was a party to give her the rings in a romantic way and I have carried that, and to date I had never discussed the full story, ”she explained.

Moments later, the actress Ruffo shared an image in which she uncovered the message: “When a person disappoints you, no matter how much you forgive him, it’s never like before”, can be read in the publication.

Publication that unleashed the wave of comments from his followers to give him support. “We are with you, my beautiful queen”, “to foolish words, deaf ears”, “a hug, my Queen”, “I totally agree with you”, “here we are for you”, “always with you”, were some of the messages that are read in the most outstanding comments . (I)