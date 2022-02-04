VIDEO: Anuel AA’s girlfriend begins to prepare for her wedding with liposculpture

Miami Florida.

A week ago, Yailin The Most Viral announced that her boyfriend Anuel AA I had him proposed marriage with a stunning diamond ring and she, of course, said yes.

your commitment It was quite a surprise because they had recently confirmed their romantic relationship through Instagram and everything points to plan to organize your wedding just as quickly as their love story has unfolded.

The Dominican singer has begun to prepare for his big day undergoing surgery to undergo liposculptureas revealed by his doctor Nathaly Bello in statements to the program ‘The fat and the skinny’.

The goal of the intervention was define abs and waist and accentuate the hip area to achieve a “more Caribbean” figure.

yailin has had the unconditional support of her future husband, who has not left his side for a moment and has been helping him put on the compression girdle that he needs to wear every day after surgery.

“To be very honest, he has been super dependent on yailin, asking what time he had to give him the medication, what time he went to the hyperbaric chamber. He told me: ‘Tell me what needs to be dropped and I’ll take care of it’. Honestly, he was a complete gentleman”, assured the doctor.

