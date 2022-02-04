Vithas and Genesiscare Cancer Center of Excellence

The general manager of Vithas, Pedro Rico, and the general manager of Genesiscare in Spain, Brendan Capell.

have established a strategic alliance to launch aand a research and clinical trials center in Madrid. Genesiscare will investto install state-of-the-art technologies for treating patients, including. For its part, Vithas integrates this project into itsheadquarters of the cancer center, endowed with 30 million euros.

The center of excellence will open its doors in 2022 with the goal that cancer patients benefit from access to integrated care, precision medicine, innovative advanced therapies and global research. The general manager of Genesiscare in Spain, Brendan Capell, has assured that “we are delighted to announce this new alliance with Vithas to provide our patients with access to integrated and coordinated cancer care, as well as the latest global advances in precision medicine.” “At Genesiscare and Vithas we share the same mission, that of finding new and innovative ways to address one of the world’s greatest health burdens and deliver the best possible life outcomes. to the patients”.

The center of excellence of Hospital Vithas Madrid La Milagrosa and Genesiscare will be integrated into the network of specialized services in surgery and medical oncology and other specialized clinical services of the Vithas Madrid campus, which also reaches the Vithas Madrid Arturo Soria and Vithas Madrid Aravaca hospitals.

The CEO of Vithas, Rich Peter, has expressed its satisfaction with this alliance with Genesiscare, which “will make Hospital Vithas Madrid La Milagrosa the new reference center in Spain in oncology in the context of its comprehensive reform at a care, architectural, functional and technological level. Alongside the most advanced and innovative technology, the Vithas-Genesiscare center of excellence will be led by some of the nation’s foremost oncology experts, and guarantee continuity of care for patients thanks to the support of our network of three highly specialized Madrid hospitals in other areas of medicine”.

Rico has also advanced that “the Vithas-Genesiscare oncology center of excellence in Madrid will be integrated into an even more ambitious project: the Vithas Oncology Institute, that will start this spring in our hospitals in Madrid, Malaga and the Valencian Community with an innovative healthcare model that will also include significant activity in translational medical research and teaching”.

First private MRIdian radiotherapy system in Spain

The center of excellence will house Spain’s first ViewRay MRIdian MRL, as well as a new Elekta Versa HD linear accelerator. The medical director of Genesiscare in Spain, Scarlet Lopez, and the corporate director of Assistance, Quality and Innovation of Vithas, David Baulenas, have coincided in highlight that this innovative technology enables radiation oncologists to visualize tumors in real time during treatment to deliver highly precise targeted radiation therapy.

It has been shown that the Viewray MRIdian MRI is particularly advantageous in cancers that are located near major organs that can move and, if damaged, can cause serious side effects. These include cancers of the prostate, lung, intestine, pancreas, and liver, as well as cancers that have spread to other parts of the body. Another great advantage of this highly advanced technology is that patients can be treated in fewer sessions and, therefore, get back to your daily life sooner and better your overall experience.

López and Baulenas have indicated that the new service in Madrid will take advantage of our global knowledge, established models of care and network of experts in adaptive radiotherapy, including the expertise of James Good, a European opinion leader in the treatment of pancreatic cancer and other complex cancers with the MRIdian platform, thanks to his extensive experience in the Genesiscare clinic in Oxford”.

Scott Drake, President and CEO of ViewRay, said that “we are honored to partner with and Genesiscare to bring the clinical benefits of MRIdian MRI-guided radiation therapy to cancer patients in Spain and around the world.” “Genesiscare has a large global presence and their investment in MRIdian is a testament to their industry-leading innovation in adaptive therapy. We are proud to revolutionize the field of radiation oncology and bring the best of adaptive radiation therapy to Spain for the first time.”