“We work very hard trying to reimagine medicine, attacking the origin of diseases”

Three million people suffer weird illness, an umbrella term that groups some 7,000 ailments. Prevent and treat these diseases with innovative therapies, to prolong and improve life of these patients, is the objective of the gene therapy division of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Novartis, led by Alicia Folgueira.

“We work very hard trying to reimagine the medicineattacking the origin Of diseases. As we say: turning off the tap is better than mopping. And this, in rare diseases, most of which have a very important genetic component, is essential to improve people’s lives”.

But the problem lies fundamentally in the minority factor and the volume of patients afflicted by these ailments. Something that complicates the task, prolongs investigation times and raises costs: “From the moment a potential target is identified to ‘attack’ until a successful drug is achieved, years go by and there is a very important investment”.





But his achievements are indispensable for patients with the most diverse diseases, such as the case of gene therapy for children with spinal muscular atrophya rare disease that gives them a life expectancy of just two years: “With a single dose, we introduce into the patient’s body the gene that will allow the substance that is missing in the body and that causes the disease to be encoded” .

