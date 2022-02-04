Weekend Cryptocurrency Strategy February 4-7, 2022

The cryptocurrencies are experiencing a week where they have stopped the declines that they have maintained in recent weeks and are consolidating with upward momentum. The last 24 hours have been very positive for all the cryptocurrencies that are part of the group of the first 10 by capitalization, and most of them are positive with reference to the variation of the last 7 days.

The greatest revaluations in the last 24 hours correspond to the one with revaluations of 11.69% and the one with rises of 9.13%. In the last 7 days the greatest revaluations are shared by the Solana with 18.94% and the with 18.51%.

I have prepared a video with technical analysis of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Major cryptocurrencies

Source: Investing.com

Strategy and levels.

ethereum

Breaking the level of 2,850 gives us a signal to enter longs with targets of 2,904, levels of January 21, 2022, and if it breaks them upwards, the second target is placed at 3,025, which corresponds to the resistance of the bearish channel (secondary trend ) that began in November 2021, coinciding with its historical maximums. Support is placed at 2,600, breaking the last bullish momentum that began on January 24 and has taken it from the 2,200 levels to the current levels of 2,835.

Bitcoin

The breakage of the 38,200 level gives us a long entry signal with targets of 41,390 levels on January 21, 2022 and if it breaks them upwards, the second target is placed at 43,700, which corresponds to the resistance of the bearish channel (secondary trend) which began in November 2021, coinciding with its historical maximums. Support put it at 35,565.

Remember that incorporating an appropriate volume to the account is vital to make the operation successful and that past returns do not guarantee future returns, therefore, the risk of the stop being triggered and loss taking must always be assessed. The temporary period of the weekend added that the rest of the markets are closed adds a greater risk to the operation.

Here is the link to the recording on YouTube:

– Until minute 2.13.50: situation analysis.

– From minute 2.13.51 to minute 5.53 90: Bitcoin analysis.

– From minute 5.53.90 to the end: Ethereum analysis and farewell.