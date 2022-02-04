What are the recent numbers of violence in New York? This was discussed by authorities during Biden’s visit | Videos | Univision 41 New York WXTV

read transcript

dreaded forecast we’ll talkabout risk andtrajectory of this cold front.jonathan: we start with thecrime figures thatshake the big apple themayor eric adams revealed thatcrimes increased by 38.5%in January.this, compared to thelast year’s figures. let’s see thescreen, only this month1136 assaults were recorded,1,251 robberies and 128 rapessexual.1189 thefts were reported,1,187 carjackings and 198transit crimes.President Biden led bythat to our city to meetwith him mayor eric adams and theGovernor Kathy Hochul.gary merson tells us whatsolutions contemplated.[habla en ingés]gary: we have to stop theflow of weapons entering thetown. isis the mayor, whosaid new york should bea model for big citiesin this fight.the answer is notresources to the police, but to givetoolscombatcrime.gary: despite 300incidents, organizationshad to reduce the forcepolitics.police.we can put more resourcesto combat traffickingweapons, because we have a goalcommon, ensure safetypublic.gary: he said it in oneconference, powerparticipate in a meetingincluded Governor Hochul.a person who commits acrime with an illegal weapon, nowill only be chased by thenew york police for thestate prosecutor’s officebut he will face chargesfederals.what do you think about all this?It’s very good, but you have tosee that they comply with what ispromising because i didwe need.there is a lot of crime, a lotvagabond would bethere is no security in thestreets.tell youGary: Do you think it’s him?What support does the mayor need?they have to give more support tothe police so you can doyour work as it should be andthat everything changes, that it returns toThe normality.gary: this initiative shouldtackle the problem fromthe prevention.>> programs that canintervene in violencespeaking of program wherecan give to youthjob, opportunitycontinue developing.gary: the only crime to haveelements was murder. themost of the resultsattributed to deterioration ofmental health due to the pandemic.That is why the deployment of