What caused a protocol for medications ordered by the CSS

By Urania Molina (Digital Correspondent) Panama City | 02/03/2022 – 7:29 AM



Some insured of the Social Security Fund (CSS) who use the drugs perindopril and irbesartan to keep their blood pressure stable, they were left without receiving their medications, because a measure announced by the institution last July came into force that forces them to look for the form of Request and Dispatch of Regulated Medications (protocol) with a specialist doctor, although now they have made it more flexible and allow it to be issued by a general practitioner.

One of those surprised is Hercilia, a 30-year-old woman who went to the pharmacy of a Local Primary Health Care Unit (ULAPS) from the css looking for Coversyl (Perindopril)medication that a specialist prescribed to her mother for a year to treat her hypertension.

“The official who receives the prescriptions asked me where the protocol was and, seeing my surprised face, explained that it was a document that I needed to enter the medical prescription and receive the medication. She didn’t give me any choice. After standing in line for a long time, I had to leave empty-handed,” Hercilia lamented, as she left the ULAPS.

See also: The long wait for medicine

Nor is she the only one who received a span of noses that day. She said that the same thing happened to about 15 people, most of them elderly, as she observed that they were in line at the pharmacy. “ The official with a gesture of disappointment on her face told him that she had some 50 recipes rejected due to lack of protocol”.

Hercilia’s disappointment was based on the fact that the previous month she did not get the medicine at the CSS facilities and had to buy it at the private pharmacy. Her mother takes two pills a day and the “ tiny cane green lentils” cost $1.88 with the discount provided by law for retirees and the elderly, that is, he spent $112.80 on these medicines last month.

Unknown measure?

The measure that surprised Hercilia and other policyholders is not a new issue, on the contrary, it was announced by the institution last July in a statement in which it reported on the update on the use of the antihypertensives perindropil and irbesartan for “ guarantee the supply of these medicines”.

In addition, it warned that patients who used them had to receive an evaluation from a doctor of the following specialties: Cardiology, Internal Medicine, Geriatrics, Family Medicine and Nephrologythat is to say, those in which getting an appointment is not a matter of a day.

See also: They warn that “there is no leadership” in the dialogue of the CSS and in the problem of the lack of medicines

However, something that surprised Hercilia is that when she went to a polyclinic to talk, unsuccessfully, with the specialist doctor who changed her mother’s treatment, she found that this protocol can also be issued by a general practitioner for a three month period.

In addition, he observed that the line was much longer than in the ULAPS and although an official is in charge of informing the medicines that the institution has at that moment, by stopping at the entrance of the pharmacy door, the patients find out that they cannot get medicine without the “protocol” after spending a long time in line.

The President of the National Federation of Patients with Chronic, Critical and Degenerative Illnesses, Faustina Díazexplained that at the time they let the CSS authorities know that they were dissatisfied with this measure, but they did not suspend it for that.

“Of course we did not agree with that kind of implementation, but they [las autoridades de la CSS] They argued that it was necessary because there were many prescriptions that were being sent by general practitioners for blood pressure,” reported Díaz.

See also: Patients do not “want excuses” to run out of medicines “because of an injunction”

He added that they were assured that “That situation was not going well and that is why they saw the need to establish the measure.”

“That has not changed, despite the fact that we opposed it. They limited themselves only to responding that it was necessary to make this implementation due to the abuses”, assured the patient spokesperson.

The president in charge of the Institutional Commission of Pharmacotherapy, Víctor G. Serrano E., expressed that the CSS has a Institutional Medication Policywhere one of its pillars is the promotion of its rational use whose purpose is to ensure that patients receive their medications for the correct diagnoses and the correct doses, immersed in scientifically endorsed therapeutic schemes, in a timely manner and with a reasonable cost-effective criterion for the institution and society.

In this sense, he pointed out that as a result of a selection process scientifically designed with the best evidence from clinical studies, the CSS medicines are included in the Official Pharmacotherapeutic Formulary (FOF) where (among other considerations) they establish the level of use , restrictions to specialties and specific clinical indications; which are strictly complied with by our users.

Serrano E., who responded to a questionnaire prepared by TVN-2.com, indicated that in response to the need for some medical specialties in different health regions, the impact of the pandemic on the health of the medical care team, the control supply of medicines, among other aspects, led them to assess some strategies to respond to the insured in terms of medicines.

See also: Chronic patients meet with director of the CSS for medicine shortages

He added that the above is the origin of the circular where some medicines restricted to specialties and clinical indications were identified so that they can be prescribed by general practitioners and other medical specialties, through the filling out of a current form in the entity to be able to dispense these medicines. , known as “protocol”.

Hercilia said that getting a “protocol” It’s not that easy, even with a general practitioner, because you have to get an appointment, which also means exposing your mom to an environment where she can get Covid-19. “For now I will have to buy it”sentenced.