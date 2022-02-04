What did Patrick Swayze die of?

Getty Patrick Swayze with his wife Lisa Niemi

“The Real Dirty Dancing” premieres on Tuesday, February 1, and as such, viewers may be wondering how “Dirty Dancing” star Patrick Swayze died, because clips from the film feature prominently in the new reality show. . Here’s what you need to know about Swayze’s cause of death, the new show “Real Dirty Dancing,” and also how it’s tied to “Dancing With the Stars.”

Patrick Swayze passed away from pancreatic cancer





Movie star and dancer Patrick Swayze died in 2009 at the age of 57 after a 20-month battle with pancreatic cancer, according to the New York Times. He was diagnosed in January 2008 and died in September 2009. At the time, his publicist told the Associated Press that he died surrounded by family members.

Swayze is survived by his wife of 34 years, Lisa Niemi, and his mother, Patsy, and brother, Don. Patsy passed away in 2013. Swayze and Niemi had no children.

In December 2008, he told ABC News in a statement that he was committed to fighting his cancer, even though pancreatic cancer is known to be a particularly aggressive form of the disease.

“Pancreatic cancer is an aggressive disease and from the moment I was diagnosed, I knew I would be in for the fight of my life. It’s a battle, and so far, I’ve been winning. I am one of the lucky few who responds well to treatment. It’s annoying that the shoddy and reckless reporting of these posts casts a negative shadow on the good and positive fight I’m waging. For me, my family, and those close to me, it amounts to utter emotional cruelty. That makes me mad when hope is so valuable,” the “Dirty Dancing” star said, adding, “As always, I appreciate all the love and support that people have sent me and continue to send me. I apreciate it.”

Melora Hardin thinks Patrick Swayze would have been amazing on ‘Dancing With the Stars’





‘The Real Dirty Dancing’: The scoop and the cast





The idea behind “The Real Dirty Dancing” is for eight celebrities to descend on Virginia’s Mountain Lake Lodge, which was the real-life stand-in for the fictional Kellerman’s Lodge in “Dirty Dancing,” to learn iconic dance routines and recreate classics. scenes of the movie.

They will be judged by various guest judges; the first announced was Jane Brucker, according to “Entertainment Weekly”. Brucker played Baby’s sister, Lisa Houseman, in the original film. Each week after the premiere, a couple will be eliminated until the best “Baby” and “Johnny” are crowned.

The eight celebrities competing are Brie Bella, Corbin Bleu, Tyler Cameron, Cat Cora, Howie Dorough, Antonio Gates, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes and Loni Love. It is hosted by dancer and TV personality Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

“The Real Dirty Dancing” airs Tuesdays at 9 pm ET and PT on FOX. “Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

