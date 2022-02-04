What does $50,000 mean to Elon Musk?

That I add a zero to it, was the answer of jack sweeneya 19-year-old student at the University of Central Florida, to Elon Musk after his offer 5,000 dollars for downloading his Twitter account where he tracks the private jet of the South African tycoon and creator of Tesla and SpaceX. @elonjet is the name of the profile that has more than 270,000 followers, in which Jack Sweeney has the ambitious project of using bot accounts to track the movements of tycoons like Jeff Bezos or Bill Gates.

“Can you put this down? It’s a security risk.”Musk told Swenney via internal messages, according to Protocol. That they could strike a simple deal: In exchange for a Tesla 3, Swenney told him. To which the owner of Tesla replied: “How much money do you make with this bank account? Twitter? How do you manage to track using a bot?”

“Unfortunately, I only make $20 a month,” replied the student. The technology used to track any aircraft is ADS-B (Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast). “I don’t know if you know, but all the planes have an ADS-B that transmits telemetry. Of course, each plane can be identified,” added Sweeney, before launching into a counter offer of $50,000, justifying his needs. Elon Musk replied that he would think about it, and he proceeded to block him from all his accounts.