When will José Juan Macías debut with Chivas in Clausura 2022?

There is no better way to respawn with the Chivas de Guadalajara than at home and everything indicates that this will be the case for José Juan Macías on his return to the campus he directs Marcelo Leano at Closing Tournament 2022, It is expected that the following week the attacker will report to Verde Valle to start training for the match of the Day 5 to be held on the Akron Stadium field.

It was in a statement Wednesday night when the Rebaño Sagrado reported that JJ Macías will return to the team to continue his career in search of adding minutes and recovering part of his best level, since with el Getafe of Spain he barely participated in eight games adding little more than 200 minutes and without having scored a goal.

Therefore, the leadership preferred to integrate him into the team that is competing in the Clausura 2022 before thinking of lending it to another squad, even though there was some interest from CSKA Moscow and MLS Sporting Kansas City to sign him. This will also seek to revalue Macías in the market and to analyze in greater detail in the event of an opportunity to emigrate to Europe again

When will JJ Macías debut in Clausura 2022?

With the gunner’s return starting next week, Chivas will be able to add their new striker for the duel for Date 5 against the Tigres de a UANL at Akron Stadium to be held on Saturday, February 12 at 5:00 p.m., which will be the first of the most complicated duels that They await the Flock in this month of February within the MX League.

Although it seems complicated Macías is the starter for said commitment, unless there is an injury or emergent situation, it is practically a fact that he will have minutes in a match where the rojiblancos will try to add to take advantage of the locality, because so far they have accumulated a victory against Mazatlán on Matchday 1 and a tie with Querétaro playing in the Gigante de Zapopan, since the duel of this Day 4 will be visiting FC Juárez.