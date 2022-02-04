Who broadcasts the matches of day 3 of the Clausura 2022 tournament?

2022-02-04

At the Excelsior stadium in Puerto Cortés, Platense goes before Victory at 7:00 at night. This commitment can be seen by the Tigo Sports signal.

Change of television

This week the Life of La Ceiba announced the change of television station for the broadcasts of their matches in this Closing tournament 2022.

The coconut team signed with Tigo Sports to broadcast their duels playing at home, thus ending their contract with TDTV.

This Saturday, Life collides in the Ceibeño stadium against marathon at 7:30 pm and can be seen on Tigo Sports.