Who broadcasts the matches of day 3 of the Clausura 2022 tournament?

Admin 10 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 38 Views

2022-02-04

At the Excelsior stadium in Puerto Cortés, Platense goes before Victory at 7:00 at night. This commitment can be seen by the Tigo Sports signal.

Change of television

This week the Life of La Ceiba announced the change of television station for the broadcasts of their matches in this Closing tournament 2022.

Also: When will Argentine striker Lucas Baldunciel, Motagua’s new signing, make his debut?

The coconut team signed with Tigo Sports to broadcast their duels playing at home, thus ending their contract with TDTV.

This Saturday, Life collides in the Ceibeño stadium against marathon at 7:30 pm and can be seen on Tigo Sports.

Only one game has been scheduled for Sunday and that is that they are going to play Real society before the wolves UPNFM in Tocoa. This will be seen on the TDTV signal at 3:00 pm.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 5

5:00 PM: Olympia vs. Honduras Progreso (Tigo Sports)
Marcelo Tinoco Stadium

7:00 pm: Real Spain vs. Motagua (TVC)
Morazan Stadium

7:00 pm: Platense vs. Victoria (Tigo Sports)
Excelsior Stadium

7:30 pm: Life vs. Marathon (Tigo Sports)
Ceibeno Stadium

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6

3:00 pm: Real Sociedad vs. UPN (TDTV)
Stadium: Roberto Martinez Duron

THIS IS HOW THE TELEVISION STATIONS WERE AFTER THE CHANGE OF LIFE

1. Olympia (TVC)
2. Motagua (TVC)
3. Real Spain (TVC)
4. Marathon (TDTV)
5. Life (Tigo Sports)
6. Honduras Progress (Tigo Sport)
7. Platense (TVC)
8. Royal Society (TDTV)
9. Wolves UPN (TVC)
10. Victory (TVC)

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Edinson Cavani is involved in a strong controversy and is disowned at Manchester United

Edinson Cavani is involved in this strong controversy and is harshly repudiated in Manchester United. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved