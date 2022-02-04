Who is Harambe, Cincinnati Bengals’ inspiration for Super Bowl 2022?

The Cincinnati Bengals will play Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams and they will be looking to win it for… a gorilla? Not to believe!

Cincinnati Bengals has been the great story of this season in the National Football League (NFL)surpassing themselves this week and silencing their detractors, to the point that they have earned, in very good law, playing the Super Bowl LVI.

on the other side awaits Los Angeles Rams, one of the franchises most prepared to win that the league has. But Cincinnati may have a factor that Matthew Stafford’s don’tand it’s not necessarily something on the field of play.

According to Sam Hubbard, one of the team’s defensive stars, in an interview with Pardon My Take, the Bengals will play and try to win Super Bowl LVI to dedicate it to one of the iconic figures of the city of Cincinnati: the late gorilla Harambe.

“We will do it for Harambe”

Speaking to the Pardon My Take podcast, Sam Hubbard was asked if the team had any sentimental ties to Harambe, a Cincinnati Zoo gorilla who was killed in 2017 by a keeper after a three-year-old boy fell into the pit he inhabited. Her response from him? “Of course, he is our hero. We do it for him”.