Who is the toughest rival for Canelo Álvarez in this 2022?

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.02.2022 09:32:53





Eddie Hearn, promoter of Matchroom Boxing, and who has been in charge of promoting the most recent fights of Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, referred to the possible contenders that the Mexican could have on the road in 2022, making it clear from his point of view which would be the most dangerous rival for the Guadalajara.

And it is that Eddie Hearn He had no qualms about admitting that Gennady Golovkin would represent the greatest challenge for the Mexican, although he acknowledged that Canelo has in his power the possibility of choosing to his opponents simply for being at the top of boxing by unifying the scepters of the super middleweights.

“It all comes down to money, of course, but also what Canelo and Eddy Reynoso like the most.. They have all the belts and the money, the legacy. The fight with Golovkin is still the biggest for all the championships at 168 pounds,” the promoter said in an interview with Boxing News 24.

In addition, Hearn explained that Golovkin is above the American Jermall Charlo, even considered that this would be the easiest opponent for him. Cinnamon among the options he has to fight in this 2022.

“Jermall Charlo would be the easiest opponent for Canelo to beat compared to GGG or Dmitry Bivol. I consider that the fight with Golovkin would be much more brutal than against Charlo and I see the fight with Bivol much more tricky from a technical point of view, but Charlo is also a great fighter, “he said.

Soon he will define his rival

It has transpired that in the next few days Saul “Canelo” Alvarez announce your next rival for the month of May, where it could be Ilunga Makabu, after one of the priorities of the Mexican and his team is go up to the division of the cruisers to win a fourth title in a different division.

However, the contest against the Kazakh Gennady Golovkin could be agreed for next September, which could happen in the 168-pound division.

​