Whoopi Goldberg Kicked Off Her Own Show! | Showbiz 123

By William Guzman P.

The actress Whoopi Goldberg, who hosts the program “The View” for the North American channel ABC, suffered the consequences of a severe suspension measure which was applied to her for having made a

comment in which he denied that the holocaust was racially motivated.

In a statement, the president of ABC News, Kim Godwin, announced the immediate and two-week suspension of Goldberg for having expressed all the “wrong and hurtful comments” that affected

to the Jewish community and were not well received by many of their colleagues.

Last Monday morning, during a conversation with commentators in the aforementioned space, Goldberg denied that the Holocaust had anything to do with the race of the Jews, considering that it was white people killing other white people.

“Let us be faithful to the truth. The Holocaust had nothing to do with race. The Holocaust represents the inhumanity of man, but it has nothing to do with race. It was whites killing whites,” he said.

Goldberg.

At the end of the afternoon, the actress apologized on Twitter and indicated that the Holocaust was indeed racially motivated because the Nazis considered Jews a different and inferior race. The ABC News president acknowledged Goldberg’s apology but said she asked him to take time to “reflect and learn about the impact of his comments.”

On Monday night, Goldberg apologized again. And on Tuesday, he opened “The View” offering another excuse. However, the annoyance of the ABC News staff remained and while some accepted his retraction, others believed the disciplinary action was warranted.

Goldberg is no stranger to controversy, having made a number of comments throughout her nearly 15 years on the show that have drawn backlash. In 2009 he commented that Roman Polanski was not guilty of “rape-rape”. He also initially defended Bill Cosby when he was facing sexual assault allegations. Later the actress reversed her position.