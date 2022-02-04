Why is there a floating prison in New York?

Image : Nick Stango

He told a few years ago New York Times that Big Apple I had among its peculiarities a kind of prison-barge. Actually, this oddity was meant to a limited time, but the months and years went by and, The Boatas it is known, is still off the coast of Hunts Point in the Bronx.

We are talking about the Vernon C. Bain Correctional Center “prison ship”, the same one that is also in the Guinness Book of Records as the largest operating prison ship in the world. Interestingly, not even many New Yorkers know of its history (or existence).

The Boat it was built as a result of prison overcrowding in 1980s New York. Over time and over the years, it has evolved to house different types of inmates and is in some ways no different than an ordinary prison.

And when did it start? history of the floating prison ship? For this we have to go back to 1992, when The Boat It is built in New Orleans. named In honor of a renowned mayor who was killed in a car accident, the Vernon C. Bain Center was Mayor Edward Koch’s administration’s solution to a serious problem.

In the late 1980s, New York City’s jails and prisons were filling to capacity and there was nowhere on the ground to expand. Solution? Create prison barges, the first of which arrived in 1988.

The Bibby Resolution and the Bibby Venture were formerly British troop carriers s reused as prisons. Two ships that were sold in 1994, when the 47-year-old Vernon C. Bain Center .326 tons reached the East River to replace them.

Today, The Boat it is used as a temporary processing and detention center. A huge “ship” that can hold approximately 800 medium to maximum security inmates. In addition, it has 5 floors and has a library, recreation rooms, three chapels, a medical center and a basketball court on the upper deck. Hence it bears that ship record- World’s largest operating prison in 2014.

Finally, and for those who want to know where it is located exactly, The Boat sits in the middle of an industrial area that is also home to the Fulton Fish Market . Access to the barge is difficult due to security, and even the driveway is in very disrepair. Hence, the best way to see the floating jail is by boat. [Half As Interesting, New York Times]