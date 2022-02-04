You are an artist? Make Your Mark at Four New Metro-North Railroad Stations in the Bronx – NBC New York (47)

The MTA has issued a new call for artists to contribute their work to the new Penn Station Access Project.

Under the project, the MTA will build four new Metro-North Railroad stations in the East Bronx at Co-op City, Morris Park, Parkchester/Van Nest and Hunts Point. By connecting Penn Station to Metro-North’s New Haven Rail Line, the Penn Station Access project will dramatically reduce travel times to the Bronx, Westchester and Connecticut.

The murals will be located along the transit system.

MTA Arts and Design is now commissioning site-specific permanent artwork for the four new stations and one substation.

Commissioned artists will create works of art that will be reproduced on durable materials such as laminated glass, mosaic, lighting, and metal elements.

“The Penn Station Access project will provide the Bronx and adjacent residents with a well-deserved seamless connection to downtown Manhattan,” said Sandra Bloodworth, MTA director of art and design.

“To enhance the travel experience, customers will be greeted and guided along the way with new site-specific artwork at the four new stations, designed to engage the public and inspire the communities they serve. Our ‘Call for Artists’ is an opportunity for artists to bring their passion and creativity to these important projects.”

All artists with relevant experience are encouraged to apply for these commissions, with the following minimum qualifications.

Artistic merit evidenced in previous work and history of exhibitions, awards, honors and publications.

Demonstrated competence and technical knowledge of the materials/techniques of typical artist practice.

Availability to work in New York during the required design and construction period.

The commission is for permanent site-specific artwork for four new stations and one substation.

It is also preferred that qualified artists have the ability to understand the context of the unique characteristics and diversity of the East Bronx communities within which these stations are located and integrate these elements into the artwork, the MTA said.

Experience working with community groups and making public presentations is preferred, but not required.

Interested artists can submit materials for consideration at mtaarts.submittable.com through Friday, March 4, 2022.

Write to arts@mtahq.org for more details.