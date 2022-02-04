“Your departure leaves us a huge gap”

Mónica Villaseñor, another voice of Mexican dubbing is leaving | Instagram

Mónica Villaseñor has shocked the world of Mexican dubbing with the news of her recent departure, one of the most remembered voices in series like “Dragon Ball”, “sailor Moon” and “Sakura Card Captor”, are some of his latest participations, among other projects.

The voice actressMónica Villaseñor, gave voice to a large number of animated characters and would also dub the voice of international stars, during the last months of 2021, it was confirmed that her health was delicate, shared at that time the also voice actor, Rene Garcia.

Until now, the details of his departure are totally unknown, however, on February 2, the sad departure of the “playwright” at 55 years old.

Mónica Villaseñor, Mexican dubbing actress leaves at 55



It was some of his colleagues from the world of dubbing who deeply regretted his departure, including actor Lalo Garza, who confirmed the news on his Twitter account with a moving message:

I have a very crushed heart… My Mony, friend, I know that now nothing hurts, that you are much better and that you are happy, to be reunited with Héctor, but your departure leaves us with a huge egg. We will miss you. Rest in peace Monica Villaseñor.

It can be seen in the text that Monica’s colleague accompanied with a photo in which she appears together with the also actress of “android 18” in the Dragon Ball Super saga.

In August 2021, the actor known for being the voice of “Vegeta” in Latin Spanish reported that the Bachelor of Dramatic Literature and Theater, he was withdrawing from the Netflix Shaman King project, where he was the voice of “Hao Asakura”, this derived from the issues of his suffering.

Monica is in a very delicate state of health. I personally spoke with her and we decided that there are priorities. Health is always first, René wrote in a tweet in those days.

According to the repertoire of the world of gold, the voice of Mónica Villaseñor was present in multiple projects, from movies to animated series.

“Werner Von Trapp” in “The Sound of Music”.

“Ciprin”, “Petirol”, “Chagama” and “Chikuon” in “Sailor Moon S”.

Jun Jun, Kyokubadanko, Sister Maria in Sailor Moon Super S.

“Shaina de Ofiuco” in “The Knights of the Zodiac: The Saga of Hades” in its television version.

“Judy” in “Cowboy Bepop”.

“Cassey” in “The Powerpuff Girls Z”.

“Undis” in “Ronja”, the bandit’s daughter.

“Kujaku” and some extra voices in “Naruto”.

“Yugito Nii” in “Naruto Shippuden”.

During his career, he achieved recognitions that include “best director” at the 1st Manolo Fábregas Independent Theater Festival. She taught at the UIC (Intercontinental University) at the high school level, and directed independent productions, as well as collaborating on some video games.

Mónica Villaseñor was the wife of the announcer and dubbing actor Héctor Miranda, who lent his voice to characters such as “Jaimito, El Cartero” from the animated series “El Chavo”, Miranda left on June 3, 2018.