Your Smart TV can spy on your conversations but this way you can protect yourself

Saying that our smart TVs spy on us every time we turn them on may sound like science fiction, but it is a common concern among the most advanced users of such technology.

Back in 2015, a Twitter user published the small print of the Samsung Smart TV privacy agreements and it could be read that devices that captured voice commands and were connected to the Internet, such as their televisions, could record the conversations happening around you and broadcast them to third parties.

Samsung’s clause read exactly: “Samsung may collect and your device may capture voice commands and associated text to evaluate and improve speech recognition. Please note that if your spoken words include private or sensitive information, that information may be passed on to third-party companies.”

Could our Smart TVs be too smart and engage in behavior that violates our privacy? In an ecosystem where TV entertainment systems rely on streaming services like Netflix and Internet connectivity, this is a legitimate concern.

The FBI, although somewhat alarmist, was clear about this in a 2019 report and explained that “in the worst possible scenario” a hacker could use the camera and microphone of a Smart TV to spy on users.

What can your TV know about you?

Although it depends on the capabilities of each model and brand, most smart TVs can capture audio, video and our usage data.

In addition, the security risk grows exponentially if we take into account that associated with smart televisions we usually have other mobile applications from which we are sharing data and sensitive information.





How can we protect ourselves?

When it comes to managing our privacy, we must pay attention to an important functionality of our television: ACR or Automatic Content Recognition. Normally it appears activated by default and what it does is collect and analyze images, sounds and data to create a user database and show them, for example, advertising according to their needs and preferences or specific content.

To disable ACR you can take different measures. The most drastic but least recommended would be to disconnect the device from the internet at the cost of losing access, for example, to all the streaming platforms to which you are subscribed. This would be a full-fledged return to the time when watching television did not entail any risk.

The second way to disable ACR, the most reasonable, is to dive into the TV settings and disable the function. On Samsung televisions, for example, you must go to the main menu settings and deactivate the ‘Information View’ function. The operation is similar for new Sony models (in Terms and Conditions you must deactivate Samba TV) and also for LG devices ( disable the Live Plus option)

It is simply a matter of fiddling for a few minutes in the configuration options of your television. It can be cumbersome, especially in the older models that force you to navigate through lengthy privacy contracts, but in return you will make sure that you give away as little information as possible to companies and third parties.