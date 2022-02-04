Zuckerberg asks his workers to focus on developing Meta’s video products after stock crash

The share price of the technology and social media conglomerate lost more than a quarter of its value.

As shares of Meta Platforms (formerly known as Facebook) plunge, its chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, has urged the tech conglomerate’s staff to focus on developing video-related products, Bloomberg reports.

Zuckerberg maintained this Thursday a virtual meeting with the Meta workers, and his eyes were flushed and tearful, assured a person who participated in that event. The founder of Facebook commented that he had suffered a scratch on the cornea of one of the eyes, and even joked, saying that if she started crying it wasn’t because of the bad news of the day related to Meta.

After the US technology and social media conglomerate unveiled its income expectations for the first quarter, with figures below those expected by investors, the price of its shares lost more than a quarter of its value.

“Unprecedented level of competition”

In the virtual meeting, Zuckerberg confirmed that the historic drop in Meta shares was result of poor prognosis revenue, so he stressed the importance of focusing on growing Facebook’s short video product.

In addition, the executive echoed his comments made earlier in another meeting with investors, telling his workers that the social media giant faces an “unprecedented level of competition” with the rise of the Chinese platform TikTok. Instagram, owned by Meta, has the reel functionwhose characteristics are similar to those of the Chinese social network and, according to Bloomberg, has now become the priority of the American conglomerate.

If you liked it, share it with your friends!