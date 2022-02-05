1 in 5 Android users would be willing to buy a Samsung Galaxy S22

20% of Android users who responded to the SellCell survey are considering buying one of the new Galaxy S22.

When there are only a few days left before the new Samsung flagships for this year are presented to society, the Galaxy S22and once practically all its details have been revealed, including its new “house brand” processor, the Exynos 2200, and the price of the Galaxy S22 Ultra in the European market, now a recent survey reveals that 1 in 5 users would be willing to buy a Samsung Galaxy S22.

More than 2,000 US Android mobile users intend to exchange their current terminal for a Galaxy S22

A survey conducted by the American mobile exchange platform SellCell to measure user interest in the new Galaxy S22 range reveals that 1 out of 5 Android users is thinking of buying one of the new Samsung franchise terminals.

Samsung Galaxy S22: features, price, release date and all the details

Of the more than 11,000 Android smartphone users in the United States who have taken this survey, 20% of them, specifically 2,139 peopleaffirm that they are considering exchange your current device for one of the Samsung Galaxy S22 which will be presented on February 9.

Of these 2,139 users, 950 of them, 44.4%stated that they prefer the Galaxy S22 Ultra, 630 of those surveyed, 30.1%they would bet on the base model, the Galaxy S22 and finally, the remaining 546, 25.5%they would opt for the intermediate version, the Galaxy S22 +.

This same survey also reveals that 27.3% of users who consider buying a Galaxy S22 They are located in an age range that goes from 25 to 34 years old, closely followed by users aged between 35 and 44 years old, who account for 24% of the total. But, without a doubt, the fact that stands out the most in this section is that 12.2% of both age groups intend to buy a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Despite the fact that 20% does not seem like a very high percentage, if we take into account the great competition that currently exists in the market for high-end terminals with options such as the Xiaomi 12 or the Google Pixel 6, which more than 2,000 users are considering changing their current terminal for a Galaxy S22 is a clear indicator of the interest generated by the new flagships of the Korean giant among Android mobile users.

