$321M Lost in Hack, Binance Gives Away Tokens, Cardano Users Are Unhappy, El Salvador Educates People About Bitcoin, and More

The road has been bumpy all week. The nervousness continues. And the volatility continues. It is corporate reporting season and the surprises have been many. We know perfectly well that we are in a transition process. Cheap money’s days are numbered. And we are entering a new era of a little less cheap money. Consequently, asset prices must adjust to the new reality. Markets are rediscovering prices. These are not pessimistic times. But these are not times of optimism either. We are somewhere in between. It could be said that what dominates is skepticism and caution.

We still don’t have a consensus on what’s going on. Without a doubt, the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England are preparing to raise rates. Bond buying is coming to an end. Of course inflation is too high. But employment continues to grow. In fact, the economy is not all bad. Because, well, the recovery measures worked. No one expects a recession this year. So the outlook for a bearish cycle in the markets is called into question. This mixed environment translates into volatility.

Ironically, many of the corporate reports for the last quarter of last year fell short of expectations. Apparently, the end of the year was a disappointment in more ways than one. Facebook (now Meta) was queen of the downcasts this week. But there is more. PayPal was not far behind. Rather, This hasn’t been the best week for FAANGM stocks, financials and more.

Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, however, have struggled worthily to stay afloat. The thing, obviously, is not very rosy. But we haven’t lost our sanity yet. There is fear. But we have managed to control it a little. The supports have not broken. And we have had beautiful rebounds. Despite investors’ nervousness, things are not as bad as they could be. The crypto market has shown a lot of strength.

Now, let’s talk, with a critical eye, about this week’s most popular crypto news.

News like this is not very trustworthy and reminds us of the need for better escrow services. This ecosystem, whether we like it or not, is riddled with security issues. Hacks are our daily bread. And repeating a thousand times that Bitcoin has never been hacked will not save us. For all practical purposes, a stolen token is a stolen token. If a bank is robbed, the fact that Fort Knox is safe is no consolation. A system is only as strong as its weakest link. and i’m afraid that this ecosystem has many weak links.

In this space, we distrust each other too much and place too much faith in technology. We do not trust institutions. But we blindly trust in a protocol. Okay, the technology also fails. Developers make mistakes. And the codes are not perfect.

Well, I don’t know if the proper term is “gift”. It seems to me that it is a “staking” that generates profits. It is a business. Not a gift. In other words, it’s not an “airdrop” or anything like that. I think this, because you have to put a crypto asset (BNB, BUSD or Luna). Perhaps it is a play on words. I do not know. Do some more research on your own. I, frankly, got lost with the words “free” and “give away”. Above all, because you have to go to the “earn” tab, put some tokens in “staking” and then press the “claim” button. I do not understand. Where is the gift?

During periods of good times, the market tends to be very generous like all projects. Everything tends to go up like foam without further explanation. In fact, the optimism seems never ending. If a project announces a supposed improvement, no matter how slight, everyone applauds with great enthusiasm. During down periods, however, the market is not as generous. The demand increases considerably. And users start asking questions. Not everything is funny.

Cardano has had its periods of glory. The project is not bad. And no one doubts the ability of its developers. But the problem does not lie in the technology. In this business, you don’t just have to have a good code. You have to have a community that builds things on top of that code. During the boom, all smart protocols grew as a sector, fueled by the growth of Ethereum. Now comes the litmus test. Time will determine the future of these projects.

In this space, if someone adopts Bitcoin, they automatically become a saint of our devotion. Apparently the world is divided into two: Bitcoiners and non-coiners. Bitcoiners are our unconditional friends. And non-coiners are our deadly enemies. As simple as that. If a bank publishes an optimistic report on Bitcoin, that bank automatically becomes a great ally. But if that same bank, a few months later, publishes a second not-so-optimistic report on Bitcoin, the bank becomes an evil member of the conspiracy. Obviously, there is no seriousness.

El Salvador makes Bitcoin legal tender and the response of the international bitcoin community is to applaud unconditionally. Bitcoin is a citizen project. Your adaptation is voluntary. Now it is legal tender in El Salvador, but a survey tells us that 90% of Salvadorans know little or nothing about cryptocurrency. How is that?

Obviously, in this case, the finger of the ruler had more weight than the will of civil society. The Bitcoin Law in El Salvador was approved in a matter of days after the first announcement. We can imagine the quality of this debate. The Law was approved and then the educational campaign began. Clear as water that this is a decision from the top down. There are good regulations. And bad regulations. But nevertheless, hasty and improvised regulations usually end in disaster. Carrying the word “Bitcoin” does not necessarily mean that it is good for Bitcoin.

Politicians very often fall into the mistake of thinking that the world can be changed with a law. In most cases, those changes are changes in shape. But they are not fundamental changes. It is quite possible that the fate of Bitcoin in El Salvador is linked to the popularity of Bukele. It would not be unusual for the issue to become a political issue. Is Bitcoin an imposition in El Salvador? Isn’t Bitcoin a libertarian project? I call for reflection on this issue.

This is an opinion piece and Cointelegraph does not necessarily endorse what is expressed here by the author.

