5 keys this Friday in the Stock Market By Investing.com

By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – Today the focus is on the US employment report, a true thermometer of the state of health of the US economy and one of the key data for the Federal Reserve (Fed), along with inflation.

Follow the season of business results.

Cryptocurrencies are up this morning.

These are the five factors that investors should take into account today when making their decisions:

1. US employment report

At 2:30 p.m. Spanish time we will know the data from the employment report in the United States. The creation of 150,000 is expected and it will remain at 3.9%.

2. Business results

Business earnings season continues. Today they present their figures Ricoh (T:), Sanofi (PA:), Bristol-Myers (NYSE:) or Naturgy (MC:), among others.

3. Crypto on the rise

The cryptocurrency sector remains volatile. This morning he recovers, after yesterday’s doubts. He is listed at 37,000 and he at 2,700.

4. Asia and American Stock Market

Positive sign today in the main Asian indices. He rises 0.6%. The one in Hong Kong gains 3.2% and the one remains closed for a holiday.

As for Wall Street, the market ended yesterday in the red. The closures of (-2.4%), (-3.4%) and (-1.4%) stand out.

5. Macro data

Among the main macroeconomic references, the , the , the and the .

In the United States we will know the .