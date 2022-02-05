5 keys this Friday in the Stock Market By Investing.com

Admin 14 hours ago Technology Leave a comment 41 Views


©Reuters.

By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – Today the focus is on the US employment report, a true thermometer of the state of health of the US economy and one of the key data for the Federal Reserve (Fed), along with inflation.

Follow the season of business results.

Cryptocurrencies are up this morning.

These are the five factors that investors should take into account today when making their decisions:

1. US employment report

At 2:30 p.m. Spanish time we will know the data from the employment report in the United States. The creation of 150,000 is expected and it will remain at 3.9%.

2. Business results

Business earnings season continues. Today they present their figures Ricoh (T:), Sanofi (PA:), Bristol-Myers (NYSE:) or Naturgy (MC:), among others.

3. Crypto on the rise

The cryptocurrency sector remains volatile. This morning he recovers, after yesterday’s doubts. He is listed at 37,000 and he at 2,700.

4. Asia and American Stock Market

Positive sign today in the main Asian indices. He rises 0.6%. The one in Hong Kong gains 3.2% and the one remains closed for a holiday.

As for Wall Street, the market ended yesterday in the red. The closures of (-2.4%), (-3.4%) and (-1.4%) stand out.

5. Macro data

Among the main macroeconomic references, the , the , the and the .

In the United States we will know the .

Legal warning: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Humanoids and artificial intelligence: the future of the health industry | Video

Posted at 19:40 ET (00:40 GMT) Friday, February 4, 2022 playing 0:43 Posted at 20:34 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved