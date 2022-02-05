76,148 in 6 years – Courts have imposed 76,148 preventive detention in 6 years

Pre-trial detention, the main coercive measure issued by the country’s permanent care courts, at the request of the Public Ministry, has contributed to the high levels of overcrowding in Dominican prisons, including La Victoria, traditionally the most congested.

This is verified in the statistics of the Judiciary on the coercive measures issued for six years. In addition to the deprivation of liberty, the judges are empowered to dictate six other coercive measures, which allow a judicial process to be known with the accused free.

In the 2015-2020 period, permanent attention judges placed 194,626 coercive measures on those accused of various criminal offenses.

The one that occupies the first place is preventive detention, with 76,148, equivalent to 39.1%, according to data from the Directorate of Analysis and Public Policies of the Judicial Power, requested by Listín Diario through the Office of Free Access to Public Information .

When verifying by year, in 2017 it was when the courts ruled the largest amount of preventive detention, with a total of 14,311.

The report makes the observation that the records available in the database as of the date of the report may not contain information from certain judicial offices.

Other constraints

Although they do not exceed preventive detention, the other two frequent coercive measures are the economic guarantee, which was imposed in 61,602 cases, and the periodic presentation, in 31,133.

The least common are house arrest, with 284, and exit impediment, with 1,479.

Economic load

The amount of pre-trial detention in turn represents an economic burden for the government, which must support those deprived of liberty with the budget allocated to the Attorney General’s Office, which is responsible for the prison system.

Every year that institution complains about the low items assigned to it, and has demanded an increase.

But the public ministry itself is that it usually requests preventive detention to guarantee that the accused do not subtract from the criminal process, since sometimes some escape and are declared in absentia.

Some entities have proposed that pretrial detention not be requested in cases of minor crimes, to decongest the precincts and thus also reduce the number of pretrial detainees, which is close to 60 percent.

Principal problem

La Victoria is the “headache” of the prison system. In that prison located in the municipal district of La Victoria, in the Santo Domingo Norte municipality, 7,582 people are incarcerated, equivalent to 27.9 percent of the prison population of the Dominican Republic, which as of January 26, 2022 amounted to 27,146.

This is where the highest rate of overcrowding prevails and has been the most difficult to control due to overcrowding.



Operative in La Victoria



Technology.

On January 31, the military took control of the La Victoria penitentiary, at the request of the attorney general, Miriam Germán Brito, to strengthen internal security. In the operation, technological equipment was seized, including servers, a Wi-Fi repeater and surveillance cameras that were operated by an inmate who was an expert in computer science, in addition to some appliances that, due to their size, cannot pass without being seen by prison security agents. .