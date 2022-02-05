A bottle and broken glass: this is how Real Madrid was received upon arrival at San Mamés

Real Madrid was greeted with objects being thrown upon arrival at the San Mamés stadium, which caused one of the vehicle’s windows to break, although the players were not harmed.

The white team, which is playing the Copa del Rey quarterfinal match against Athletic Club de Bilbao on Thursday, was received by thousands of people who gathered around the Bilbao state.

The images and videos collected by the Spanish press show how bottles and objects were thrown at the bus, one of which ended up breaking one of the bus’s windows.