A bottle and broken glass: this is how Real Madrid was received upon arrival at San Mamés

Bilbao, Spain.

Real Madrid was greeted with objects being thrown upon arrival at the San Mamés stadium, which caused one of the vehicle’s windows to break, although the players were not harmed.

The white team, which is playing the Copa del Rey quarterfinal match against Athletic Club de Bilbao on Thursday, was received by thousands of people who gathered around the Bilbao state.

The images and videos collected by the Spanish press show how bottles and objects were thrown at the bus, one of which ended up breaking one of the bus’s windows.

Many bottles were thrown at the Real Madrid bus upon arrival at San Mamés.

The fans of Athletic Club de Bilbao also dedicated resounding insults to the Real Madrid footballers. Real Madrid beat the Basque team last month in the final of the Spanish Super Cup.

This fresh memory is very present among Athletic fans, at least in one sector, who wanted to turn San Mamés into a real cauldron to try to get stage fright into the bodies of the white squad’s footballers.

On January 19, the Atlético de Madrid bus had also been thrown by an object upon its arrival at the Real Sociedad stadium for its Copa del Rey round of 16 match.

Some windows of the bus ended up broken after the bottle explosions.

