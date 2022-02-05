A day after the shocking fall of Facebook on Wall Street, Amazon posted a record profit for a day

An Amazon warehouse in Lauwin-Planque, in northern France (Reuters)

One day after Facebook’s owner, Meta Platforms, suffered the largest loss in market value in history for a US company, Amazon recorded the largest increase in value in one day.

Shares of the online retail and cloud computing giant jumped 14% on Friday. after his extraordinary quarterly report, expanding its market capitalization by nearly 200 billion of dollars.

Amazon shares closed at a level that took them above the record gain of 181,000 million dollars of Apple in a stock market value day on January 28 after the successful quarterly report of the manufacturer of the iPhone, according to Refinitiv data.

Amazon is now valued at about $1.6 trillion. With Meta Platforms stock down an additional 2% on Friday, its stock value stands at around 653 billion of dollars.

Amazon shares soared after the company reported late Thursday about better than expected benefits and said that he was going to increase the price of his annual Prime subscriptions in the United States by 17 percent.

Amazon’s rise in value comes a day after Meta Platforms’ stock price plummeted more than 200,000 millions of dollars, in the largest loss in a single day for an American company, after the social media giant issued some dismal forecasts.

“After battling post-shutdown gloom in 2021, we believe Amazon’s fortunes have the potential to improve as 2022 unfolds,” Monness analyst Crespi Hardt wrote, Brian White, in a research note. “Amazon is uniquely positioned to emerge from this crisis as one of the biggest beneficiaries of accelerated digital transformation.”

Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet, which owns Google, remain the most valuable companies on Wall Street, with market capitalizations of $2.8 trillion, $2.3 trillion and $1.9 trillion, respectively, according to Refinitiv.

