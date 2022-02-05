A ticket to the Super Bowl or to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which is cheaper?

Bengals and Rams are ready to play Super Bowl LVI next Sunday, February 13 at SoFi Stadium, in the city of Los Angeles. Both teams will be traveling to Californian lands next week to seek the Vince Lombardi trophy.

But nevertheless, this same year the Qatar 2022 World Cup will also take place, and that is why at AS USA we decided to make a comparison and end one of the great debates. What is cheaper a ticket to the World Cup or to the Super Bowl?

How much does a Super Bowl ticket cost?

The demand for a ticket to Super Bowl LVI increased after being held in Tampa Bay last year at a lower capacity due to restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this year is expected to be filled with their decline.

According to the NFL Ticket Exchange, heThe cheapest tickets will set fans back more than $6,600, while the most expensive seats will cost close to $75,000. per ticket. Last year, the cheapest ticket was $4,000.

How much does a ticket for the Qatar 2022 World Cup cost?

Although the 32 teams that will play the Qatar World Cup 2022 are not yet known, and not even the groups, the sale of tickets for the meetings has already begun, as well as the travel packages to the Asian country.

The first ticket sales started from January 19. Going to the World Cup final is between $604 and $1,600.. That is four times less than what it costs to go to Super Bowl LVI, of course this is without counting the plane ticket to Qatar, expenses and other games. However, there are flights between $400 and $800 dollars from the United States to the Asian country.

In conclusion, go to the World Cup in Qatar, it would be cheaper to go to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.