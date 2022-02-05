AC Milan came back from the derby against Inter with Giroud’s brace and reopens the fight for Serie A

Milano, Italy.

AC Milan met again this Saturday with a league win in the ‘Derby della Madonnina’ against leaders Inter six years after the last time, coming from behind in the final quarter of an hour to achieve a momentous 2-1 win that reopened the fight for the Serie A title. A brace by Frenchman Olivier Giroud, who was replacing Swedish Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who was injured, sank an Inter team that had been superior until the vibrant final quarter of an hour and allowed Milan to move just one point behind the Interistas, leaders, with a match less. Pushed by the Spaniard Brahim Díaz, who jumped onto the field after the restart and was decisive in making it 1-1, Milan knocked out an Inter team that had only lost once this year in Serie A, in October against Lazio.

Ivan Perisic put Inter to win in the first half.

And that until the final quarter of an hour the interista team had been the absolute dominator of the match. Croatian Ivan Perisic unlocked it when he finished off a corner kick by Turkey’s Hakan Calhanoglu ten minutes before the break and only an outstanding performance by French goalkeeper Mike Maignan prevented the derby from becoming an interista thrashing. The replacement for Gianluigi Donnarumma, who left for Paris Saint Germain for free last summer after not renewing his contract, was decisive with spectacular saves against Argentine Lautaro Martínez, Dutch Denzel Dumfries and Croatian Marcelo Brozovic in the first half and kept alive to a Milan that pulled pride to change the history of the derby. The entry of Spaniard Brahim Díaz at game time, when Inter was still in control of the match, gave Milan a new rhythm against an Inter team that lost Perisic due to muscular discomfort and collapsed in the space of five minutes, between the 75 and 79.

Olivier Giroud shouting his goals for AC Milan’s comeback.

A ball recovered by Giroud in the center of the field after a clash with the recently entered Chilean Alexis Sánchez opened a Milan counterattack in which Brahim unleashed a shot with his right leg that, deflected by Alessandro Bastoni, was finished off by Giroud himself, after a great vertical run. It was a psychological blow for Inter, against a Milan that completed the comeback four minutes later, again with a masterful play by Giroud, after an assist from Davide Calabria. The French veteran found a hole in the mesh of the interista defense for a low and curved shot that entered the second post for the definitive 2-1.

AC Milan players celebrating the winning goal over Inter.