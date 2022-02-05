Adrián González officially announced his retirement from baseball

Adrián González participated in the Major Leagues for 15 years, as well as in the Minor Leagues, Mexican competitions and the Olympic Games

After a 22-year baseball career, Mexican Adrián González announced his retirement as a professional baseball player through a publication on their social networks.

Getty Images

González, 39, says goodbye to the ‘hot ball’ after being part of the Major Leagues for 15 yearsin addition to participating in the Minor Leagues, the Mexican and Pacific Baseball League, the World Baseball Classic and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The native of San Diego, California began his path through professional baseball in 2000when he was the first overall infield selection for the Miami Marlins since Álex Rodríguez in 1993. After his first steps in the Major Leagues in Florida, González also played for the Texas Rangersthe San Diego Padreswith whom he reached his highest level in the MLB, as well as the Boston Red Soxthe Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets.

The last team of the ‘Titan’ was the Mariachis de Guadalajara, who are part of the expansion of the Mexican Baseball League starting in 2021. In his 15 seasons in Major League Baseball, where he excelled at first base, González hit 317 home runs, won two silver bats and four gold gloves, in addition to being part of five MLB All-Star Games. .