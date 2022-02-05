Adulterated cocaine in Argentina: at least 20 dead and dozens hospitalized after consuming adulterated cocaine | News Univision Latin America

The number of deaths from consumption of adulterated cocaine increased to 20 this Thursday in an area near the Buenos aires city, Argentina. Authorities also said that At least 70 people are hospitalized, many in serious condition.
The Police is in an intense search operation to locate other doses sold by the same trafficker to prevent further poisoning.
The last official part of the provincial Ministry of Health indicated that 18 patients “are with mechanical respiratory assistance.”
The attorney general of the town of San Martín, Marcelo Lapargo, told the local cable channel Todo Noticias: “This event is absolutely exceptional, we have no precedent.”
What is known about adulterated cocaine?
A The hypothesis is that the drug was intentionally adulterated due to an alleged settling of scores between rival drug gangs, said the judicial official in charge of the investigation.
But the Buenos Aires Security Minister, Sergio Berni, considered that it is not a “drug war” and pointed out that, instead, they believe that it was inexperience in the handling of chemicals.
The results of the toxicological studies to identify the substance with which the cocaine was adulterated.
The Ministry of Health He said that “due to the characteristics (of the patients), it could be substances that contain opioids within their components.”
Health alert: state of shock, cardiac arrest and cocaine
The health authorities issued an unprecedented health alert after seeing the increase in people arriving at hospitals in the area with “Signs of shock, respiratory distress, psychomotor arousal, and a history of recent cocaine use.”
Some drug users they were struck down by cardiac arrest and several died in their own homes.
“I hope for a miracle,” Beatriz Mercado told the media, at the door of the hospital where she took her 31-year-old son as soon as she found him lying in the kitchen of her house. “He hardly breathed.”
Health authorities asked people who had used cocaine and who need clinical care to go “immediately to the nearest health center.”
Where was the adulterated cocaine sold?
Police identified a poor neighborhood or settlement called ‘Puerta 8’, in San Martín, a northern suburb of the capital city, as the place from which the drug was sold.
The ‘villa’ Puerta 8 is a neighborhood of about 170 precarious houses where many young people are dedicated to drug dealing. The cocaine was distributed since Tuesday night in the village located 40 kilometers from the capital.
About a dozen people linked to this case were arrested. The leader of the gang and two other members of the criminal group from the town of San Martín that distributed the cocaine were arrested.
“The urgency is to remove the poison from the market, to stop it from being sold,” warned Lapargo.
Minister Berni asked “those who have bought drugs in the last 24 hours to discard what they bought.”