After his divorce: The luxurious van where Jason Momoa lives

A few weeks ago Jason Momoa announced that he would separate from his wife, Lisa Bonet after 16 years of marriage and two children together. But, what no one imagined was that his life would take a 360-degree turn and he would end up living in his truck. We’ll tell you the details!



February 03, 2022 9:16 p.m.

Despite the fact that Jason Momoa did not explain the reasons for their breakup, several North American media assured that everything happened due to the difference in criteria regarding the vaccine against COVID-19.

At that time he wrote on his social networks:

We have all felt the pressure and changes of these transformative times… a revolution has begun, and our family is no exception in feeling and growing from the seismic shifts that are taking place.

After the breakup, Jason Momoa had to leave the house he shared with his ex-partner in California, but, to the surprise of many, the actor went to live in a trailer.

As published The Sun Jason Momoa is living in his car, which is parked in the courtyard of the house of a friend of the actor, located a few blocks from his former home.

What is the price of Jason Momoa’s luxury truck?

The truck is a Ford EarthRoamer XV-LT 026 valued at $750,000.

This car is known to feature massive fuel and fresh water tanks, a powerful and efficient turbodiesel engine. In addition, its interior is completely luxurious and spacious, so much so that it allows you to cover your needs, since it has a living room, a double bed, a full kitchen, a closet, pots and dishes, a small bathroom and double fans in the cabin. .

Look at the photos of Jason Momoa next to the truck:

Ford EarthRoamer XV-LT 026

Jason Momoa with his Ford EarthRoamer XV-LT 026